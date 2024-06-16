Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love

The next major update for the Nothing Phone, Nothing OS 3.0, is expected to be introduced around the same time as the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition . This device will include hardware changes to the Nothing Phone (2a) designed by the fan base. The handset will also include wallpaper and packaging created by the public. The Nothing Community will also help market the phone.





The founder and CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei , has shared some images showing some new features that will be part of Nothing OS 3.0. Pei revealed some new capabilities for the lock screen, and the upcoming interactive dot animations coming to Quick Settings. Pei posted the images on his "X" account . The executive has what I consider to be the best "X" username of all time, "@getpeid."









Sorry in advance to the team for this leak... but I'm too excited! pic.twitter.com/PjUrywmHVd — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 15, 2024

One image shared by Pei reveals three different lock screen customizations available to Nothing users. There is the Default look which shows the clock, the day, and the date. The Clock + Widget option shows the time in dots with three widgets available on the screen, the weather, a shortcut for quick actions, and the date. The third lock screen customization is called Expanded Widget Area. This example shows an analog clock with a large date tile, and widgets for quick actions, weather, and contacts.

Pei also shared information about the upcoming Interactive Dot Animation which will be made up of three different layers: the input image layer, the live interaction layer, and the final output layer.









Nothing OS 3.0 is expected to feature a new native gallery and community app. Pei says that an official announcement regarding Nothing OS 3.0 will take place in September. Last August was when Nothing OS 2.0 was disseminated by the company. The update will be available for the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and the Nothing Phone (2a).





Pei was so excited about the upcoming Nothing OS 3.0 release that he felt compelled to share the information about the lock screen customizations. In his tweet, Pei wrote "Sorry in advance to the team for this leak... but I'm too excited!" But we should point out that he has been known to use his personal social media accounts in the past to leak information about upcoming phones both at OnePlus (which he co-founded) and Nothing.

