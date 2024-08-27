Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google slip confirms October rollout of Android 15 for Pixel phones

In the past, Google typically launched a new Android version alongside its flagship Pixel phones. However, this year, the company broke the pattern by releasing the Pixel 9 early, still running the 10-month-old Android 14. A recent report hinted that Google wouldn't roll out Android 15 to Pixel devices next month as it is focused on improving its stability. Now, Google has accidentally confirmed this.

October is indeed the month Android 15 is coming


A new report reveals that Google has updated the release notes for the Android Beta Exit OTA (over-the-air update), which is sent to devices when they leave the Android beta program. The notes clearly state that Android 15 is set to drop in October.

The release notes now advise users waiting for the Android 15 stable update to “ignore this OTA until Android 15 is available in October.” Since this info comes directly from Google, it pretty much locks in that the Android 15 update for Pixels will hit in October.



Though October is confirmed, the exact date when Google will start rolling out the update remains a mystery. Fingers crossed, it is earlier in the month rather than mid-October, as some rumors have suggested. The Android 15 stable update is expected to be available for all Pixel phones, starting from the Pixel 6 series onward.

Google apparently held off on launching Android 15 with the Pixel 9 series in August to prioritize platform stability. New Android versions often come with bugs at launch, but this time, Google wants to avoid that with Android 15. So, the tech giant is taking extra time to iron out any issues, which seems like the smarter move if you ask me. After all, it is better to have a smooth release, even if it means waiting a bit longer, right?
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
