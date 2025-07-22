Nothing’s new smartwatch makes a strong case for budget wearables
CMF Watch 3 Pro has water resistance, better tracking, smarter features... and is still cheap.
It is a busy day in smartwatch land! Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is getting a surprise update. Garmin also has something in the pipeline scheduled for today, and now Nothing’s budget-friendly sub-brand CMF has dropped its latest wearable – the CMF Watch 3 Pro.
This new model is a step up from the Watch 2 Pro, which launched at just $69. The Watch 3 Pro does come in at a slightly higher $99 (although Nothing’s already offering it for just $79), but it also brings some solid upgrades to justify the price bump.
Under the hood, there is a 350mAh battery that promises up to 13 days on a full charge or around 4.5 days if you are using the always-on display, though we will have to test it to confirm. Charging takes 99 minutes, which is pretty reasonable for the price.
Nothing is calling this its most intelligent smartwatch yet, and it might not just be marketing fluff. The Watch 3 Pro brings updated health features and even has an AI assistant that uses ChatGPT.
It’s designed to help with personalized coaching and wellness suggestions, all triggered with natural voice commands. You can also use your voice to take notes or make phone calls, and there is support for syncing up to 30 contacts for quick access.
Fitness-wise, you’ve got 131 activity modes to choose from, complete with metrics like calories, pace, recovery time, and heart rate zones. It also has blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, guided breathing, women’s health features, and reminders to hydrate or get moving.
All in all, the CMF Watch 3 Pro brings real improvements in key areas like display, durability, battery and health tracking. If you are shopping for a budget smartwatch that covers the basics well – and then some – it’s definitely worth considering.
There aren’t many direct rivals in this exact price bracket, though you might want to look at the Amazfit Active 2. It has perks like NFC and contactless payments – something that’s hard to ignore in 2025, and a feature we wish CMF had included here too.
Train. Learn. Go again.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 22, 2025
Watch 3 Pro is here to help you move smart. pic.twitter.com/Efly27C0vP
Right off the bat, the display is bigger and better. You get a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a brightness boost to 670 nits – a bit more than the 620 nits on the previous model. There are over 120 signature watch faces to play with, including dynamic, interactive, and static options, so there’s plenty of room to make it your own. It comes in three colors:
- Orange
- Light Grey
- Dark Grey
CMF Watch 3 Pro in the color options listed above. | Image credit – Nothing
One of the big issues with the last-gen model was the lack of water resistance. That’s now fixed – the Watch 3 Pro is IP68 rated, so it is ready for dust and splashes without worry.
Nothing is calling this its most intelligent smartwatch yet, and it might not just be marketing fluff. The Watch 3 Pro brings updated health features and even has an AI assistant that uses ChatGPT.
AI assistant will urge you to keep going. | Image credit – Nothing
You get many different sport modes to choose from. | Image credit – Nothing
GPS is handled by a dual-band five-system setup that promises more accurate tracking and the upgraded heart rate sensor aims for better accuracy across all skin tones and workout types.
That said, don’t expect a full-blown smartwatch OS here, too. Just like the previous gen, the Watch 3 Pro runs on a basic, in-house OS with no app store and no third-party app support. You’ll need the CMF Watch companion app (on Android or iOS) to get the most out of it. And yes, you can pair it with an iPhone – just don’t be surprised if you run into a few connection quirks.
All in all, the CMF Watch 3 Pro brings real improvements in key areas like display, durability, battery and health tracking. If you are shopping for a budget smartwatch that covers the basics well – and then some – it’s definitely worth considering.
There aren’t many direct rivals in this exact price bracket, though you might want to look at the Amazfit Active 2. It has perks like NFC and contactless payments – something that’s hard to ignore in 2025, and a feature we wish CMF had included here too.
