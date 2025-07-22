Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Nothing’s new smartwatch makes a strong case for budget wearables

CMF Watch 3 Pro has water resistance, better tracking, smarter features... and is still cheap.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables Nothing
Three CMF Watch 3 Pro smartwatches in different colors on a white background.
It is a busy day in smartwatch land! Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is getting a surprise update. Garmin also has something in the pipeline scheduled for today, and now Nothing’s budget-friendly sub-brand CMF has dropped its latest wearable – the CMF Watch 3 Pro.

This new model is a step up from the Watch 2 Pro, which launched at just $69. The Watch 3 Pro does come in at a slightly higher $99 (although Nothing’s already offering it for just $79), but it also brings some solid upgrades to justify the price bump.


Right off the bat, the display is bigger and better. You get a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a brightness boost to 670 nits – a bit more than the 620 nits on the previous model. There are over 120 signature watch faces to play with, including dynamic, interactive, and static options, so there’s plenty of room to make it your own. It comes in three colors:
 
  • Orange
  • Light Grey
  • Dark Grey

CMF Watch 3 Pro in the color options listed above. | Image credit – Nothing

One of the big issues with the last-gen model was the lack of water resistance. That’s now fixed – the Watch 3 Pro is IP68 rated, so it is ready for dust and splashes without worry.

Under the hood, there is a 350mAh battery that promises up to 13 days on a full charge or around 4.5 days if you are using the always-on display, though we will have to test it to confirm. Charging takes 99 minutes, which is pretty reasonable for the price.

What’s the must-have feature in a budget smartwatch?

Vote View Result

Nothing is calling this its most intelligent smartwatch yet, and it might not just be marketing fluff. The Watch 3 Pro brings updated health features and even has an AI assistant that uses ChatGPT.

AI assistant will urge you to keep going. | Image credit – Nothing
 
It’s designed to help with personalized coaching and wellness suggestions, all triggered with natural voice commands. You can also use your voice to take notes or make phone calls, and there is support for syncing up to 30 contacts for quick access.

Recommended Stories
Fitness-wise, you’ve got 131 activity modes to choose from, complete with metrics like calories, pace, recovery time, and heart rate zones. It also has blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, guided breathing, women’s health features, and reminders to hydrate or get moving.

You get many different sport modes to choose from. | Image credit – Nothing

GPS is handled by a dual-band five-system setup that promises more accurate tracking and the upgraded heart rate sensor aims for better accuracy across all skin tones and workout types.

That said, don’t expect a full-blown smartwatch OS here, too. Just like the previous gen, the Watch 3 Pro runs on a basic, in-house OS with no app store and no third-party app support. You’ll need the CMF Watch companion app (on Android or iOS) to get the most out of it. And yes, you can pair it with an iPhone – just don’t be surprised if you run into a few connection quirks.


All in all, the CMF Watch 3 Pro brings real improvements in key areas like display, durability, battery and health tracking. If you are shopping for a budget smartwatch that covers the basics well – and then some – it’s definitely worth considering.

There aren’t many direct rivals in this exact price bracket, though you might want to look at the Amazfit Active 2. It has perks like NFC and contactless payments – something that’s hard to ignore in 2025, and a feature we wish CMF had included here too.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 3

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless