Nothing’s new smartwatch makes a strong case for budget wearables

Right off the bat, the display is bigger and better. You get a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a brightness boost to 670 nits – a bit more than the 620 nits on the previous model. There are over 120 signature watch faces to play with, including dynamic, interactive, and static options, so there’s plenty of room to make it your own. It comes in three colors:



CMF Watch 3 Pro in the color options listed above. | Image credit – Nothing



One of the big issues with the last-gen model was the lack of water resistance. That's now fixed – the Watch 3 Pro is IP68 rated, so it is ready for dust and splashes without worry.



Under the hood, there is a 350mAh battery that promises up to 13 days on a full charge or around 4.5 days if you are using the always-on display, though we will have to test it to confirm. Charging takes 99 minutes, which is pretty reasonable for the price.





Nothing is calling this its most intelligent smartwatch yet, and it might not just be marketing fluff. The Watch 3 Pro brings updated health features and even has an AI assistant that uses ChatGPT.





AI assistant will urge you to keep going. | Image credit – Nothing

It's designed to help with personalized coaching and wellness suggestions, all triggered with natural voice commands. You can also use your voice to take notes or make phone calls, and there is support for syncing up to 30 contacts for quick access.



Fitness-wise, you've got 131 activity modes to choose from, complete with metrics like calories, pace, recovery time, and heart rate zones. It also has blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, guided breathing, women's health features, and reminders to hydrate or get moving.





You get many different sport modes to choose from. | Image credit – Nothing



GPS is handled by a dual-band five-system setup that promises more accurate tracking and the upgraded heart rate sensor aims for better accuracy across all skin tones and workout types.



That said, don’t expect a full-blown smartwatch OS here, too. Just like the previous gen, the Watch 3 Pro runs on a basic, in-house OS with no app store and no third-party app support. You’ll need the CMF Watch companion app (on Android or iOS) to get the most out of it. And yes, you can pair it with an iPhone – just don’t be surprised if you run into a few connection quirks.







All in all, the CMF Watch 3 Pro brings real improvements in key areas like display, durability, battery and health tracking. If you are shopping for a budget smartwatch that covers the basics well – and then some – it’s definitely worth considering.