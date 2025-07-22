Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ leak shows Xiaomi's budget phone leveling up where it counts

Battery life might define the Pro+ this year.

Android Xiaomi
A person holding the Xiaomi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Xiaomi looks just about ready to drop the next generation in its budget-friendly Redmi Note lineup. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched back in September in China with solid specs and great durability for the price, and now, all eyes are on the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

A fresh report gives us a first glimpse of what to expect. The new model is rumored to feature a 1.5K resolution display with slim, symmetrical bezels all around. While the exact size isn't mentioned, chances are we're looking at something very similar to the current version – likely a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.



On the back, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ might pack a 50 MP main camera alongside a 50 MP telephoto lens – a solid setup for a phone in this price range. That means, compared to last year's model, the new one could stick with the same resolution for both those cameras. But before things get confusing, here's a quick clarification.

Xiaomi actually released two versions of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ – one in China and one for the global market and they are not the same. For one, the international version rocks a 200 MP main camera, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro. So yeah, pretty big difference.


Both models still perform well, but personally, I'd rather see Xiaomi bring that 50 MP + 50 MP setup to the global version, too. A high megapixel count is cool, but camera quality isn't just about numbers. In our camera test, the global Redmi scored 128 points overall, which is solid for main photo quality, but it lagged behind in zoom and selfie performance.

What’s the most important upgrade for a budget phone like the Redmi Note 15 Pro+?

Vote View Result


Now, moving on. Let's talk battery. The new Redmi Note 15 Pro+ might pack a huge battery somewhere between 7,000mAh and 7,999mAh – way up from the 6,200mAh found in the Chinese version of the current model. That's a serious jump and should translate to excellent battery life.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, which fits the pattern, considering the Note 14 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

So, if you're on the hunt for a powerful budget phone, this one's definitely worth watching. The current global version goes for $379 in the US and if Xiaomi can keep that same price while bumping up the specs, it could turn out to be a really solid deal.

Just keep in mind, the global launch usually lags behind the Chinese and Indian releases, and we still don't know the final specs for that version. But if I had to guess, I'd say we're looking at a bigger battery and a next-gen chipset at the very least.

Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
