Redmi Note 15 Pro+ leak shows Xiaomi's budget phone leveling up where it counts

On the back, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ might pack a 50 MP main camera alongside a 50 MP telephoto lens – a solid setup for a phone in this price range. That means, compared to last year's model, the new one could stick with the same resolution for both those cameras. But before things get confusing, here's a quick clarification.Xiaomi actually released two versions of the– one in China and one for the global market and they are not the same. For one, the international version rocks a 200 MP main camera, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro. So yeah, pretty big difference.

What’s the most important upgrade for a budget phone like the Redmi Note 15 Pro+? Bigger battery. Better camera setup. Faster chipset. Brighter, sharper display. Bigger battery. 0% Better camera setup. 0% Faster chipset. 100% Brighter, sharper display. 0%

Recommended Stories

Now, moving on. Let's talk battery. The new Redmi Note 15 Pro+ might pack a huge battery somewhere between 7,000mAh and 7,999mAh – way up from the 6,200mAh found in the Chinese version of the current model. That's a serious jump and should translate to excellent battery life.Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, which fits the pattern, considering the Note 14 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.So, if you're on the hunt for a powerful budget phone, this one's definitely worth watching. The current global version goes for $379 in the US and if Xiaomi can keep that same price while bumping up the specs, it could turn out to be a really solid deal.Just keep in mind, the global launch usually lags behind the Chinese and Indian releases, and we still don't know the final specs for that version. But if I had to guess, I'd say we're looking at a bigger battery and a next-gen chipset at the very least.