If the Nothing Phone (3a) has a banger display like this, it might win the 2025 midrange awards
The Nothing Phone (2a). | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Amidst the exciting teasers of the upcoming Nothing event, the Nothing Phone (3a)'s potential specs have now leaked.
Nothing is gearing up for a launch scheduled for March 4. Now, this event may be centered on the Nothing Phone (3), the company's highly-anticipated first flagship phone. Meanwhile, rumor has it that the Phone (3) may also be joined by a Nothing Phone (3a), which may or may not be revealed at the same event. The (3a) is also likely to be accompanied by a (3a) Plus.
The Phone (2a) sported a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, which performed decently but in certain areas, it could have benefited from some speeds (like, processing a photo for preview). Something that the newer-gen Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 may improve upon.
But that's not all the good news from today's leak for people looking for an alternative to the yet-unannounced Galaxy A56. The Nothing Phone (3a) will reportedly have a bigger display than its predecessor: a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to sport a 32MP selfie camera in line with previous Nothing models.
What's even cooler is that the device may come with a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. A compromise seems to have had to be made though, and that may be ultra-wide which would reportedly drop to 8MP from the 50MP of its predecessor. The phone will likely rock a 50MP main camera, although specific details about it are unknown at the moment.
The flagship phone from the series, the Nothing Phone (3), is also said to come with a telephoto camera, and given the fact that this phone would be the trio's main star, its telephoto camera should probably be better than the (3a)'s, and the same is expected for the chip powering it: the (3) may come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.
As we already mentioned, it's possible that the Phone (3), (3a), and (3a) Plus may launch at the same time on March 4. Luckily, Nothing appears to be very excited about the launch (and so are we) and we're surely going to see more teasers in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled.
Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) comes across as, at least judging by this leak, a very capable mid-ranger ready to give the unannounced Galaxy A56, Pixel 9a, and even iPhone SE 4 a run for their money. The phone's predecessor, the (2a), launched at $349, but we don't currently have leaks about the (3a)'s potential price. If the price stays somewhat similar to this, this bad boy may undercut the competition while simultaneously blowing them out of the water with these promising specs.
One downside is it may get three years of software updates (like the (2a)). If you care about getting software updates, you may be better off with Apple or Google, or if you want an exceptional camera, the Pixel would probably be for you, although the Galaxy may give you a better user experience. However, if you want a turbo design and an eye-popping display: the (3a) may just be the right phone for you.
The mid-range Nothing Phone (3a) was rumored previously to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, and the most recent leak corroborates this. It's worth noting that Nothing has decided to jump for Qualcomm's chip instead of its MediaTek alternative, unlike the (2a).
The Nothing Phone (3a) is said to sport the model number A059 and may launch with Nothing OS 3.1 (based on Android 15), and of course, will rock the company's now recognizable (and simply gorgeous) Glyph lights.
A generous 5,000mAh battery with fast 45W wired charging may complement the great Phone (3a) package.
In a somewhat stagnant mobile phone market, Nothing strikes us as a breath of fresh air. I seriously can't wait to learn more about the next-gen Nothing phones and see the company grow to the 'flagship killer' status it deserves.
