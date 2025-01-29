Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

If the Nothing Phone (3a) has a banger display like this, it might win the 2025 midrange awards

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
If the Nothing Phone (3a) has a banger display like this, it might win the 2025 midrange awards
The Nothing Phone (2a). | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Amidst the exciting teasers of the upcoming Nothing event, the Nothing Phone (3a)'s potential specs have now leaked.

Nothing is gearing up for a launch scheduled for March 4. Now, this event may be centered on the Nothing Phone (3), the company's highly-anticipated first flagship phone. Meanwhile, rumor has it that the Phone (3) may also be joined by a Nothing Phone (3a), which may or may not be revealed at the same event. The (3a) is also likely to be accompanied by a (3a) Plus.

The mid-range Nothing Phone (3a) was rumored previously to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, and the most recent leak corroborates this. It's worth noting that Nothing has decided to jump for Qualcomm's chip instead of its MediaTek alternative, unlike the (2a).

The Phone (2a) sported a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, which performed decently but in certain areas, it could have benefited from some speeds (like, processing a photo for preview). Something that the newer-gen Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 may improve upon.

The Nothing Phone (3a) is said to sport the model number A059 and may launch with Nothing OS 3.1 (based on Android 15), and of course, will rock the company's now recognizable (and simply gorgeous) Glyph lights.

But that's not all the good news from today's leak for people looking for an alternative to the yet-unannounced Galaxy A56. The Nothing Phone (3a) will reportedly have a bigger display than its predecessor: a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to sport a 32MP selfie camera in line with previous Nothing models.

What's even cooler is that the device may come with a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. A compromise seems to have had to be made though, and that may be ultra-wide which would reportedly drop to 8MP from the 50MP of its predecessor. The phone will likely rock a 50MP main camera, although specific details about it are unknown at the moment.

The flagship phone from the series, the Nothing Phone (3), is also said to come with a telephoto camera, and given the fact that this phone would be the trio's main star, its telephoto camera should probably be better than the (3a)'s, and the same is expected for the chip powering it: the (3) may come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

A generous 5,000mAh battery with fast 45W wired charging may complement the great Phone (3a) package.

As we already mentioned, it's possible that the Phone (3), (3a), and (3a) Plus may launch at the same time on March 4. Luckily, Nothing appears to be very excited about the launch (and so are we) and we're surely going to see more teasers in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled.

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) comes across as, at least judging by this leak, a very capable mid-ranger ready to give the unannounced Galaxy A56, Pixel 9a, and even iPhone SE 4 a run for their money. The phone's predecessor, the (2a), launched at $349, but we don't currently have leaks about the (3a)'s potential price. If the price stays somewhat similar to this, this bad boy may undercut the competition while simultaneously blowing them out of the water with these promising specs.

One downside is it may get three years of software updates (like the (2a)). If you care about getting software updates, you may be better off with Apple or Google, or if you want an exceptional camera, the Pixel would probably be for you, although the Galaxy may give you a better user experience. However, if you want a turbo design and an eye-popping display: the (3a) may just be the right phone for you.

In a somewhat stagnant mobile phone market, Nothing strikes us as a breath of fresh air. I seriously can't wait to learn more about the next-gen Nothing phones and see the company grow to the 'flagship killer' status it deserves.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless