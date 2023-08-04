Nothing launches affordable sub-brand CMF, new products incoming
Nothing has just announced its new sub-brand CMF under which it will launch more affordable products. In a video published on the official YouTube channel, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei presented the new “CMF by Nothing” brand as a more affordable option for those who can’t afford Nothing’s devices.
Despite launching more affordable devices, CMF won’t stray away from Nothing’s design and technology philosophy. According to Carl Pei, CMF’s products will feature a clean design, they will be accessible and reliable. Those who can afford Nothing’s products though should expect design innovation, premium products, and the latest technology available on the market.
Nothing’s CMF sub-brand will be run by a separate team within the company, Carl Pei announced, “to ensure that there’s no distraction from our main products.”
If you’re a Nothing fan who can’t afford the company’s devices or simply want to support it more, CMF’s portfolio will feature a “range of products that make better design more accessible.”
Unfortunately, no new products have been announced, although Pei did tease an upcoming smartwatch and a pair of earbuds, which will follow a similar design language as Nothing’s products, but within some limits.
It will be interesting to see if Nothing by CMF will also launch affordable smartphones. Even if that might not be the case, at least those looking for more affordable smartwatches and earbuds that look similar to Nothing’s products will soon have the option to get them.
