Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Nothing launches affordable sub-brand CMF, new products incoming

Nothing
@cosminvasile
Nothing launches affordable sub-brand CMF, new products incoming
Nothing has just announced its new sub-brand CMF under which it will launch more affordable products. In a video published on the official YouTube channel, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei presented the new “CMF by Nothing” brand as a more affordable option for those who can’t afford Nothing’s devices.

Despite launching more affordable devices, CMF won’t stray away from Nothing’s design and technology philosophy. According to Carl Pei, CMF’s products will feature a clean design, they will be accessible and reliable. Those who can afford Nothing’s products though should expect design innovation, premium products, and the latest technology available on the market.

Unfortunately, no new products have been announced, although Pei did tease an upcoming smartwatch and a pair of earbuds, which will follow a similar design language as Nothing’s products, but within some limits.



Nothing’s CMF sub-brand will be run by a separate team within the company, Carl Pei announced, “to ensure that there’s no distraction from our main products.”

If you’re a Nothing fan who can’t afford the company’s devices or simply want to support it more, CMF’s portfolio will feature a “range of products that make better design more accessible.”

It will be interesting to see if Nothing by CMF will also launch affordable smartphones. Even if that might not be the case, at least those looking for more affordable smartwatches and earbuds that look similar to Nothing’s products will soon have the option to get them.

Popular stories

Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless