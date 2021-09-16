Nomad's new iPhone 13 cases are fitted with an NFC chip





Nomad is one of the top mobile casemakers on the market, along with OtterBox and LifeProof, and the company has officially released their new case lineup for the iPhone 13. If you were hoping to re-use your favorite iPhone 12 cases for the 13, by the way, you're out of luck. We've already seen that although the iPhone 13 is the same size as its predecessor, the newly designed camera module makes the two incompatible when it comes to cases. In the same thread, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro also require separate cases for that very reason.





What's special about these new cases is that they all feature a "Digital Business Card," which is essentially a personally customizable business card which is stored in an NFC chip inside the phone case. You can easily store all your contact information there, and share it with other iPhones with a simple tap any time the occasion arises.





Nomad Modern Leather Case





Nomad's new Modern Leather Case is already available for pre-order for $59.99, and will be shipped on September 20. It features ten-foot drop protection, and is can be bought in either Black, Natural, or Rustic brown (pictured below).







Nomad Leather Folio Case

Nomad's Modern Leather Folio case, on the other hand, is for those who like to carry their cards, cash, and phone in an all-in-one package. It features a folio with a slot to hold your cash, as well as three card slots. It's slightly more expensive, however, coming in at $79.95, and has a more limited range of colors: Black and Rustic Brown. Preorders will ship on September 25.









Nomad Sport Case





While Nomad's specialty has always been leather cases, this time, the company ventured into something slightly different with their Sport Case for the iPhone 13. Crafted in a scratch-resistant PET-coated polycarbonate, this case features a microfiber interior and metal button covers. It comes in Black, Marine Blue, Ash Green, Dune, and Lunar Gray (pictured below).









The Sport Case can be pre-ordered today, but will be shipped by Nomad on September 26.





All of these iPhone 13 cases are safe to use with Apple's MagSafe charger, and are available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone mini.





Nomad Apple Watch Sport Band





Although the Apple Watch 7 is set to be released "later this fall," according to Apple, Nomad has already stepped up to create some great-looking Sport Bands for the Apple Watch as well as the iPhone 13. The Sport Band for Apple Watch is 100% waterproof and manufactured from a soft, light rubber. It costs $59.95, and pre-orders will be shipped by October 26 at the latest.





They come in the same colors as the Sport Case for iPhone 13: Black, Marine Blue, Ash Green, Dune, and Lunar Gray.









Besides these new additions for the iPhone 13 family and the Apple Watch, Nomad also carries plenty of other unique mobile accessories on their website , if you feel like checking them out.





Although the prices for their cases could be seen as relatively high compared to some you can buy off Amazon, Nomad have always prided themselves on their ability to provide both premium style and guaranteed protection with their high-quality leather cases.

