New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it
Buy the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
The new iPhone Leather Wallet that attaches via MagSafe features new functionality. The accessory not only attaches to your iPhone via magnets but also lets you know when and where it was last detached from the device.
The new Leather Wallet supports the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Its new functionality requires iOS 15 and Find My activated. As far as cases go, it supports all Apple cases, except the Clear MagSafe one.
This new Leather Wallet feature isn’t the same as the AirTags’ though. AirTags have a battery that lets them connect to other Apple devices, allowing you to track their location. The new iPhone Wallet accessory does not have such technology and relies fully on your iPhone to remember its last known location.
You can combine the iPhone Leather Wallet with a suitable case too. Silicone Apple cases for the iPhone 13 retail at $49, while leather ones retail at $59.