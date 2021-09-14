Notification Center

Accessories iOS Apple

New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it
Today Apple not only announced the iPhone 13 series but also new accessories for the phones. One accessory that has seen an upgrade is the Apple iPhone Wallet with MagSafe. The new wallet makes use of the Find My app in a new convenient way.

