New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it

This new Leather Wallet feature isn’t the same as the AirTags’ though. AirTags have a battery that lets them connect to other Apple devices, allowing you to track their location. The new iPhone Wallet accessory does not have such technology and relies fully on your iPhone to remember its last known location.The new and improved Apple iPhone Leather Wallet costs $59 and is already available to order from the Apple Store. The Wallet comes in five different color options: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria.You can combine the iPhone Leather Wallet with a suitable case too. Silicone Apple cases for the iPhone 13 retail at $49, while leather ones retail at $59.