New Nokia phones leak with Huawei's HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera

New Nokia phones leak with Huawei's HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera1
Although HarmonyOS is not being billed as an Android alternative, it's true that Huawei accelerated its development after the US government forced Google to cut ties with it. At its core, it's a distributed operating system and has been designed to work on multiple products, including smartphones.
Since Huawei still can't legally install Google Mobile Services (GMS) on its phones, which are necessary for the Play Store and popular apps like Google Chrome, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps, HarmonyOS doesn't really stand a chance against Android in most markets.
China-bound Nokia X60 and X60 Pro to run HarmonyOS
The story is different in China, where Google apps are blocked. That's seemingly why Nokia allegedly only plans to use HarmonyOS for China-bound models. According to today's report, the company intends to release the Nokia X60 and X60 Pro in China later this year and they will ship with Huawei's operating system.
Other possible specs include a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, fast charging, and a flagship Snapdragon chipset.
Chinese company Meizu also plans to use HarmonyOS and Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo are also allegedly in touch with the company in regards to the platform.
HarmonyOS appears to resemble Android and apparently uses the Linux kernel. A global rollout date hasn't been provided yet.