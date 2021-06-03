$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates Huawei

Huawei plans to update around 100 devices with HarmonyOS

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 03, 2021, 4:13 AM
Huawei plans to update around 100 devices with HarmonyOS
Huawei has accepted the fact that it won’t be gaining access to Google’s version of Android anytime soon, so it has now started pushing HarmonyOS and Huawei isn’t holding back.

HarmonyOS is coming to the Mate 40, P40, Mate 30, P30, and older


On Wednesday, the company announced plans to update around 100 devices to HarmonyOS from their existing operating system — Android. The end goal is for there to be over 100 million active HarmonyOS users.

Recent products like the Huawei P40 series, Mate 40 series, Mate 30 series, and certain MatePad Pro tablets should receive their over-the-air upgrades to HarmonyOS as soon as this month.

Coming over the summer is HarmonyOS for users of the foldable Huawei Mate XS. Some Mate 20 owners and several Nova users will gain access to the software too, in addition to more MatePad devices.

The final quarter of 2021 has been earmarked for the Huawei P30 series, Mate 20 X, and the original foldable Mate X. Even owners of Huawei Mate 9 and P10 devices can upgrade to HarmonyOS, though that update won’t be coming until 2022.

Importantly, this new update will only be made available to customers in China. Huawei owners from Europe and other regions will have to make do with Google-less Android for the time being.

Whether those international plans will change is unclear. But for the time being, retaining as many Huawei customers in China, where Google isn’t used, seems to be crucial to Huawei’s smartphone business. Customers outside of China are, after all, likely a lot more open to switching to rival devices in order to gain access to Google’s services.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
by Peter Kostadinov,  44
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
5 key shopping tips for effective Prime Day shopping (2021)
by Martin Filipov,  0
5 key shopping tips for effective Prime Day shopping (2021)
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
by Victor Hristov,  0
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
Phones with best battery life (2021)
by Radoslav Minkov, Victor Hristov,  83
Phones with best battery life (2021)
Facebook Messenger getting improved Dark Mode settings on Android app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Facebook Messenger getting improved Dark Mode settings on Android app
App Store billings and sales hit a whopping $643 billion last year
by Alan Friedman,  1
App Store billings and sales hit a whopping $643 billion last year

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
Popular stories
WatchOS 8 release date, features, and Apple Watch compatibility preview

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless