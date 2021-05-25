$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Nokia Android Release dates Official

The big-battery Nokia G10 is coming to the US this week for $149

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 25, 2021, 10:12 AM
The big-battery Nokia G10 is coming to the US this week for $149
After revamping its budget and mid-range smartphone lineups in Europe, today HMD Global has announced plans to release one of its newest and best budget phones in the US as soon as this week.

Nokia G10: big battery and good software support for $149


The Nokia G10 will be available to US customers for $149 starting Thursday, May 26, in two colors — Dusk and Night. The smartphone will be sold through Nokia.com at launch and is “coming soon” to major national retailers. Amazon, for example, has the smartphone listed with a June 14 release date. 

For reference, the Nokia G10 features a 6.5-inch notched display that’s coupled with a massive 5,050mAh battery and a rear triple-camera setup. The latter uses a 13-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

All of that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, dual-SIM support, and the MediaTek G25 chipset, which should provide a decent level of performance. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also part of the package.

Like all other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia G10 ships with stock Android pre-installed. In this case the Home of Nokia has chosen Android 11, but it promises updates to Android 12 and Android 13 once available.

Three years of monthly security updates are guaranteed as well. And you don’t have to worry about where your smartphone data is stored — HMD Global is highlighting the fact that everything will be stored at a data center in Finland.

The Nokia 1.4 is available as an even cheaper option


If the Nokia G10 is a little bit on the pricey side for you, perhaps the Nokia 1.4 could be of interest. Starting today, the smartphone is available in Charcoal on Amazon for $119. It’ll be sold at Target soon.

The Nokia 1.4 also offers a 6.5-inch display, the main differences compared to the Nokia G10 being that it uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 215 chipset and offers 2GB of RAM instead of 3GB. The battery is also smaller at 4,000mAh and the rear includes a dual-camera setup (8-megapixel main + 2-megapixel macro).

Related phones

G10
Nokia G10 View Full specs
Deal Special Amazon $150 Special B&HPhoto
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek G25 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Hot phones

