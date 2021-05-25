The big-battery Nokia G10 is coming to the US this week for $149
Nokia G10: big battery and good software support for $149
The Nokia G10 will be available to US customers for $149 starting Thursday, May 26, in two colors — Dusk and Night. The smartphone will be sold through Nokia.com at launch and is “coming soon” to major national retailers. Amazon, for example, has the smartphone listed with a June 14 release date.
All of that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, dual-SIM support, and the MediaTek G25 chipset, which should provide a decent level of performance. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also part of the package.
Like all other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia G10 ships with stock Android pre-installed. In this case the Home of Nokia has chosen Android 11, but it promises updates to Android 12 and Android 13 once available.
Three years of monthly security updates are guaranteed as well. And you don’t have to worry about where your smartphone data is stored — HMD Global is highlighting the fact that everything will be stored at a data center in Finland.
If the Nokia G10 is a little bit on the pricey side for you, perhaps the Nokia 1.4 could be of interest. Starting today, the smartphone is available in Charcoal on Amazon for $119. It’ll be sold at Target soon.
The Nokia 1.4 also offers a 6.5-inch display, the main differences compared to the Nokia G10 being that it uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 215 chipset and offers 2GB of RAM instead of 3GB. The battery is also smaller at 4,000mAh and the rear includes a dual-camera setup (8-megapixel main + 2-megapixel macro).
The Nokia 1.4 is available as an even cheaper option
