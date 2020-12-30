Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

The unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G is pretty much irresistible after this huge new discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 30, 2020, 9:31 AM
The unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G is pretty much irresistible after this huge new discount
At a recommended price of $699.99, it was pretty easy to write off the upper mid-range Nokia 8.3 5G after waiting months on end for both a US and global commercial debut. Predictably enough, the Snapdragon 765-powered handset scored a cool $200 discount relatively quickly, which vastly improved its mass appeal in a crowded and incredibly competitive "5G value flagship" landscape.

Of course, the 6.8-inch device was still not quite irresistibly priced at $499.99. Not with the objectively superior Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8 lurking around at reduced prices of between $550 and $600 or the Galaxy A71 5G regularly fetching five Benjamins of its own.

But believe it or not, B&H Photo Video is further sweetening its already attractive Nokia 8.3 5G deal from just a couple of weeks ago, dropping the unlocked handset to a virtually unbeatable $379.99. Thanks to this absolutely massive new $320 markdown, the decidedly eye-catching Polar Night phone manages to undercut the freshly discounted unlocked Galaxy A71 5G, not to mention the likes of Google's Pixel 4a 5G or Motorola's non-Plus Edge model.

Obviously, B&H is selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Nokia 8.3 5G units designed specifically for US GSM carriers, which you can freely activate on AT&T and T-Mobile for low and mid-band 5G, as well as good old fashioned 4G LTE use.

Backed by a standard 1-year warranty, these ultra-affordable devices come equipped with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space and 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a large 4,500mAh battery. The fittingly large 6.81-inch IPS LCD panel, meanwhile, sports a fairly humdrum resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a conventional 60Hz refresh rate, but all in all, it's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of this bad boy, especially when you consider the fact that its official Android 11 update is most likely right around the corner.

Unfortunately, you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of the latest (last?) outstanding B&H promotion of 2020, but if you do get the opportunity to save the full aforementioned 320 bucks, you should definitely seize it without hesitation.

