The powerful Nokia 8.3 5G is competitively priced at last after a solid $200 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 16, 2020, 8:21 AM
Unveiled all the way back in March as one of the world's first smartphones powered by Qualcomm's upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC, the 5G-enabled Nokia 8.3 tragically kept its potential buyers waiting until September for both a global and US release.

Even more unfortunately, the 6.8-inch handset made its belated commercial debut at an arguably excessive $699.99 price point stateside, which made it pretty hard to justify a purchase over the likes of the OnePlus 8, LG Velvet, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, S20 FE, or Pixel 5.

Fortunately, the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G is finally on sale at a substantial discount with no strings attached, fetching $499.99 as part of a hot new (and undoubtedly limited) holiday deal at B&H Photo Video. The eye-catching Polar Night phone is compatible with GSM carriers only, supporting low and mid-band 5G speeds on AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as "traditional" 4G LTE connectivity.

B&H is obviously selling the marked-down device alongside a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units made specifically for North American markets. In addition to the wildly popular and reasonably fast aforementioned processor, the Nokia 8.3 5G also has a generous 8 gigs of memory going for it, as well as 128 gigs of internal storage space expandable via a microSD card slot.

The objectively gorgeous handset is made from a premium combination of metal and glass, rocking state-of-the-art "PureDisplay" technology and a "PureView" quad rear-facing camera system with a 64MP primary shooter and Zeiss optics. The battery is no pushover either, at 4,500mAh capacity, and knowing exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD Global, an official Android 11 update is most likely right around the corner.

At 500 bucks, the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G undercuts even the lowest ever price of Samsung's Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 FE 5G while matching, for instance, the MSRP of Google's Pixel 4a 5G. In other words, the phone is competitive at long last... at least for a limited time.

The powerful Nokia 8.3 5G is competitively priced at last after a solid $200 discount
