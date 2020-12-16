The powerful Nokia 8.3 5G is competitively priced at last after a solid $200 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fortunately, the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G is finally on sale at a substantial discount with no strings attached, fetching $499.99 as part of a hot new (and undoubtedly limited) holiday deal at B&H Photo Video. The eye-catching Polar Night phone is compatible with GSM carriers only, supporting low and mid-band 5G speeds on AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as "traditional" 4G LTE connectivity.
The objectively gorgeous handset is made from a premium combination of metal and glass, rocking state-of-the-art "PureDisplay" technology and a "PureView" quad rear-facing camera system with a 64MP primary shooter and Zeiss optics. The battery is no pushover either, at 4,500mAh capacity, and knowing exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD Global, an official Android 11 update is most likely right around the corner.
At 500 bucks, the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G undercuts even the lowest ever price of Samsung's Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 FE 5G while matching, for instance, the MSRP of Google's Pixel 4a 5G. In other words, the phone is competitive at long last... at least for a limited time.