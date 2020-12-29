Bargain hunters can end 2020 on a high note with these amazing Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're talking about an unlocked variant of the 6.7-inch handset compatible with all big four US carriers (Sprint included), which costs $200 less than usual with absolutely no strings attached across a number of major retailers ranging from Amazon to Best Buy and B&H Photo Video.





If you don't mind activating the Snapdragon 765-powered device on your wireless service provider of choice over at Best Buy, you can take your savings up to 250 bucks (as far as Verizon and AT&T subscribers are concerned) or even a whopping $350 (with a new Sprint line or new account altogether).





That's right, the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A71 can be yours by New Year's Eve in exchange for as little as $249.99. Even at $349.99 or $399.99, it's definitely hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a smartphone featuring 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (including a 64MP primary shooter), and a beautiful Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a tiny centered hole punch housing a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.





Before pulling the trigger, however, you might want to keep in mind that this particular model doesn't support Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network , merely offering compatibility with low and mid-band 5G signals around the nation.







