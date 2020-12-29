Bargain hunters can end 2020 on a high note with these amazing Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deals
If you don't mind activating the Snapdragon 765-powered device on your wireless service provider of choice over at Best Buy, you can take your savings up to 250 bucks (as far as Verizon and AT&T subscribers are concerned) or even a whopping $350 (with a new Sprint line or new account altogether).
Before pulling the trigger, however, you might want to keep in mind that this particular model doesn't support Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, merely offering compatibility with low and mid-band 5G signals around the nation.
That's pretty much the only discernible flaw of a budget-friendly device that may technically fall short of (high-end) perfection, nonetheless being priced aggressively enough to eclipse essentially everything from its lower-end Galaxy A51 5G sibling to Google's Pixel 4a 5G, as well as the LG Velvet and non-Plus Motorola Edge.