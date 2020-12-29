Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

Bargain hunters can end 2020 on a high note with these amazing Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 29, 2020, 2:26 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bargain hunters can end 2020 on a high note with these amazing Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deals
There are a lot of affordable 5G-capable mid-rangers to choose from nowadays, but few such phones deliver the kind of bang for buck you can currently get with the deeply discounted Samsung Galaxy A71 5G.

We're talking about an unlocked variant of the 6.7-inch handset compatible with all big four US carriers (Sprint included), which costs $200 less than usual with absolutely no strings attached across a number of major retailers ranging from Amazon to Best Buy and B&H Photo Video.

If you don't mind activating the Snapdragon 765-powered device on your wireless service provider of choice over at Best Buy, you can take your savings up to 250 bucks (as far as Verizon and AT&T subscribers are concerned) or even a whopping $350 (with a new Sprint line or new account altogether).

That's right, the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A71 can be yours by New Year's Eve in exchange for as little as $249.99. Even at $349.99 or $399.99, it's definitely hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a smartphone featuring 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (including a 64MP primary shooter), and a beautiful Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a tiny centered hole punch housing a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Before pulling the trigger, however, you might want to keep in mind that this particular model doesn't support Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, merely offering compatibility with low and mid-band 5G signals around the nation.

That's pretty much the only discernible flaw of a budget-friendly device that may technically fall short of (high-end) perfection, nonetheless being priced aggressively enough to eclipse essentially everything from its lower-end Galaxy A51 5G sibling to Google's Pixel 4a 5G, as well as the LG Velvet and non-Plus Motorola Edge.

Related phones

Galaxy A71 5G

Latest deals

Popular stories
Bargain hunters can end 2020 on a high note with these amazing Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deals
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 6minApple's Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are now way too cheap to turn down
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 8hThe undeniably beautiful Moto 360 (Gen 3) smartwatch is cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
These feature-packed Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are more than half off right now
Popular stories
The full-fledged Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is as cheap as a fitness band right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
These phones will stop working on T-Mobile next month
Popular stories
The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Popular stories
If your phone won't work on T-Mobile next month, you can choose a free replacement
Popular stories
Anti-tracking feature shows up in iOS 14.4 beta

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless