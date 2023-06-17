Nokia's 5G tech will allow Android 14 users to buy optimized slices of 5G for better gaming and more

As soon as Android 14 is released, most likely in August, Nokia will make available a technology called 5G slicing which will make Android phones faster. Nokia has announced that the technology was successfully tested. It allows Android users to purchase and activate from network operators slices of a 5G network. Each slice will enhance certain activities over a mobile phone running Android 14 such as gaming, streaming, broadcasting, and social media.





A network slice could be created to include characteristics that would be appealing to those using certain apps. For example, a 5G network slice could provide a user with better network performance and low latency for cloud gaming. Those sitting in the stands at a sporting event could activate a 5G slice to view video replays or additional content possibly including real-time statistics. Now obviously such technology is expensive so there must be a way to monetize this, right? Yes, the plan is for wireless providers to sell 5G network slices to their subscribers in certain areas.









The successful trial took place in Nokia's home country of Finland and employed Nokia's end-to-end slicing products. Nokia is the leader in 4G and 5G slicing. The networking firm says that its slicing solution works on all 4G and 5G devices and will allow mobile operators to deploy the technology on their existing networks and spectrum.





Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Strategy and Technology at Nokia Mobile Networks, said, "This trial of the on-demand slicing solution for Android smartphone users is yet another step in our desire to support new monetization opportunities for our operator partners. For mobile operators, slicing unlocks new 5G business opportunities with an opportunity to provide premium services and enhanced customer experience."









Nokia says that it was the first to use 5G network slicing across Device-RAN-Transport-Core-Applications and was the first to use slicing solutions with "5G Virtual Private Networks, Fixed Wireless Access slicing, Edge Slicing, Slicing for Applications, and Sliced Private Wireless as well as Slice Management Automation, Assurance and Orchestration."





There is no question that this is seen as a win-win-win situation. Nokia, providing the equipment and technology, derives sales to mobile operators. The latter turns around and sells the 5G network slices to consumers using a 5G handset that supports Android. And the consumer benefits by connecting to a network designed to improve the experience of certain smartphone applications. Whether in reality things work out like this, only time will tell.







If everything does work out, there is plenty of money to be made by Nokia and the carriers. Bill Stanley, 5G Operations marketing manager for Nokia, calls 5G slicing "a $300 billion opportunity."

