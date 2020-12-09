HMD Global launches super affordable Nokia handset



It goes without saying that the phone is not targeted at mainstream consumers. Rather, it's aimed at first-time smartphone owners like young children and the demographic that just wants essential features. And, of course, it can also be kept as a secondary device.







Now, let's talk specs. The Nokia 225 4G sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is unsurprisingly equipped with just one camera.





The phone is underpinned by the Unisoc USM9117 chipset which is mated with 128MB of RAM and 64MB of internal storage. It runs the Series 30+ operating system and packs a 1,150mAh removable battery.









On the connectivity front you get a Micro USB port and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone supports two SIM cards and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless FM radio, and the classic Snake game.



The Nokia 225 4G is available to purchase through the company's website as well as third party retailers. Price starts at $49 and color options include Metallic Sand, Black, and Classic Blue.




