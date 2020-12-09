iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Nokia

HMD Global launches super affordable Nokia handset

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 09, 2020, 4:43 PM
HMD Global launches super affordable Nokia handset
Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new feature phone in the US by the name of Nokia 225 4G.

It goes without saying that the phone is not targeted at mainstream consumers. Rather, it's aimed at first-time smartphone owners like young children and the demographic that just wants essential features. And, of course, it can also be kept as a secondary device.

As networks continue to develop, we make it our responsibility to ensure people remain connected, even on the smallest of budgets. By bringing 4G to the Nokia 225 4G without compromising the accessible price point, we take another step towards our mission of providing low-cost access to global connectivity for those who need it the most – the billions of people who remain unconnected. With that in mind, we are building on a winning formula that offers all the essentials with high levels of durability and reliability at an incredible value."
-Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global

Now, let's talk specs. The Nokia 225 4G sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is unsurprisingly equipped with just one camera.

The phone is underpinned by the Unisoc USM9117 chipset which is mated with 128MB of RAM and 64MB of internal storage. It runs the Series 30+ operating system and packs a 1,150mAh removable battery.


On the connectivity front you get a Micro USB port and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone supports two SIM cards and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless FM radio, and the classic Snake game.

The Nokia 225 4G is available to purchase through the company's website as well as third party retailers. Price starts at $49 and color options include Metallic Sand, Black, and Classic Blue.

