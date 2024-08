No need to set region to the US for Apple Intelligence anymore

Video credit – PhoneArena





iOS 18

I think it is great to see Apple lifting the location restrictions, giving people outside the US a chance to explore Apple Intelligence’s features if they are interested. Of course, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max , or one of the upcoming iPhone 16 models to do that. Apple Intelligence is also compatible with iPads and Macs that have the M1 chip or newer.The official release date foris expected to be revealed on September 9 at Apple’s upcoming “It’s Glowtime” event , where the company will introduce: