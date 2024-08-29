No need to set region to the US for Apple Intelligence anymore
Back in June, when Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence, its new suite of AI-powered features, the tech giant mentioned that the AI features would initially be available only in US English (and they still are). While Apple Intelligence does work in other regions, the early betas required users to set their device region to the US. It looks like Apple might be easing up on this restriction now.
In the third beta of iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, just recently released to developers, Apple made a tweak to the release notes. Previously, the notes stated that the device region had to be set to the US, but with the latest beta, the only requirement mentioned is that Siri must be set to US English.
Moreover, with this latest beta, Apple rolled out the first look at Clean Up – a new feature that lets you erase objects and people from photos. The latest beta also brings Apple Intelligence support for third-party app notifications.
The official release date for iOS 18 is expected to be revealed on September 9 at Apple’s upcoming “It’s Glowtime” event, where the company will introduce:
There is also a chance we will see two versions of the next-generation AirPods 4, with a higher-end model featuring Active Noise Cancelation.
Apple Intelligence available outside the US with no settings change
Features like Writing Tools and Summarization are still limited to English, but this update is sure to please those outside the US. Unfortunately, EU users are still blocked from accessing Apple Intelligence due to issues related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to boost competition and ensure digital platforms play fair.
Video credit – PhoneArena
I think it is great to see Apple lifting the location restrictions, giving people outside the US a chance to explore Apple Intelligence’s features if they are interested. Of course, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or one of the upcoming iPhone 16 models to do that. Apple Intelligence is also compatible with iPads and Macs that have the M1 chip or newer.
- iPhone 16 series
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch SE 3
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
