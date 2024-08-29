Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

No need to set region to the US for Apple Intelligence anymore

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates Apps
No need to set region to the US for Apple Intelligence anymore
Back in June, when Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence, its new suite of AI-powered features, the tech giant mentioned that the AI features would initially be available only in US English (and they still are). While Apple Intelligence does work in other regions, the early betas required users to set their device region to the US. It looks like Apple might be easing up on this restriction now.

Apple Intelligence available outside the US with no settings change


In the third beta of iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, just recently released to developers, Apple made a tweak to the release notes. Previously, the notes stated that the device region had to be set to the US, but with the latest beta, the only requirement mentioned is that Siri must be set to US English.

Features like Writing Tools and Summarization are still limited to English, but this update is sure to please those outside the US. Unfortunately, EU users are still blocked from accessing Apple Intelligence due to issues related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to boost competition and ensure digital platforms play fair.

Moreover, with this latest beta, Apple rolled out the first look at Clean Up – a new feature that lets you erase objects and people from photos. The latest beta also brings Apple Intelligence support for third-party app notifications.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – PhoneArena

I think it is great to see Apple lifting the location restrictions, giving people outside the US a chance to explore Apple Intelligence’s features if they are interested. Of course, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or one of the upcoming iPhone 16 models to do that. Apple Intelligence is also compatible with iPads and Macs that have the M1 chip or newer.

The official release date for iOS 18 is expected to be revealed on September 9 at Apple’s upcoming “It’s Glowtime” event, where the company will introduce:
 

There is also a chance we will see two versions of the next-generation AirPods 4, with a higher-end model featuring Active Noise Cancelation.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless