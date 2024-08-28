Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Apple Intelligence adds support for third party app notifications in latest beta

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple Intelligence adds support for third party app notifications in latest beta
Though Apple Intelligence isn’t out to the general public yet, the betas for iOS 18 are giving us a look at what we should expect come October. AI features in iOS 18.1 beta include summarizing web pages, changing the tone of an email, searching your gallery for a particular image and more. Another feature that’s just shown up allows Apple’s AI to summarize notifications from third party apps.

Seeing how notifications are almost always textual, it comes as no surprise that this is one of the earliest features to show up. Modern AI works best with text because it itself is an LLM (Large Language Model). Additional, more complex features are expected to keep rolling out after the public release, up until some time in 2025.

The beta shows us that Apple Intelligence can read the notifications from third party apps and present a succinct summary that focuses on the most important information. Though still not as impressive as I’d hoped Apple Intelligence would be, it’s undoubtedly a pretty useful little trick.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence promises great things in the future. | Video credit — Apple

Of course, textual summaries don’t impress much nowadays in my opinion. Compare this with Google’s Gemini which can generate images and then edit them following further prompts until they’re perfect. As Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman said, Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini.

Apple will no doubt continue improving its AI features. We’ll probably see the company release something similar to the image generation tools mentioned above, not to mention other, more useful features. We’re all too familiar with Apple taking its sweet time before bringing even the most basic features to its devices.

But when it does, it does it the Apple way. And that’s why the iPhones, though contentious, are some of the best phones you can buy today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless