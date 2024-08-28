Apple Intelligence adds support for third party app notifications in latest beta
Though Apple Intelligence isn’t out to the general public yet, the betas for iOS 18 are giving us a look at what we should expect come October. AI features in iOS 18.1 beta include summarizing web pages, changing the tone of an email, searching your gallery for a particular image and more. Another feature that’s just shown up allows Apple’s AI to summarize notifications from third party apps.
The beta shows us that Apple Intelligence can read the notifications from third party apps and present a succinct summary that focuses on the most important information. Though still not as impressive as I’d hoped Apple Intelligence would be, it’s undoubtedly a pretty useful little trick.
Seeing how notifications are almost always textual, it comes as no surprise that this is one of the earliest features to show up. Modern AI works best with text because it itself is an LLM (Large Language Model). Additional, more complex features are expected to keep rolling out after the public release, up until some time in 2025.
Apple Intelligence promises great things in the future. | Video credit — Apple
Of course, textual summaries don’t impress much nowadays in my opinion. Compare this with Google’s Gemini which can generate images and then edit them following further prompts until they’re perfect. As Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman said, Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini.
Apple will no doubt continue improving its AI features. We’ll probably see the company release something similar to the image generation tools mentioned above, not to mention other, more useful features. We’re all too familiar with Apple taking its sweet time before bringing even the most basic features to its devices.
But when it does, it does it the Apple way. And that’s why the iPhones, though contentious, are some of the best phones you can buy today.
