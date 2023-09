Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans

Pixel 8 phones, but it probably won't be enough of a needle mover to keep power users like this writer from buying the An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is not the sexy new feature that drives consumers to choose a specific phone. The slightly larger capacity battery, when combined with a more efficient chipset, might increase battery life for thephones, but it probably won't be enough of a needle mover to keep power users like this writer from buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max which should offer amazing battery life thanks to the 3nm A17 Bionic SoC, and the rumored large increases in battery capacity.





Once again Google is looking to improve the Pixel's photography capabilities which have always put the Pixel series at or near the head of the class when it comes to snapping photos or recording videos. Reportedly, both theandwill be using 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensors for their primary cameras. These allow 35% more light to enter which should improve low-light photography. Faster shutter speeds have also been the subject of rumors and would reduce the blurring that can mar action photos.





Pixel 8 line's ultra-wide cameras is an old friend. The 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, used to back the primary camera on the The sensor expected to be used with theline's ultra-wide cameras is an old friend. The 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, used to back the primary camera on the Pixel 7a , will be employed by the 2023 flagship Pixel models. But the new photography-based feature that is sexy enough to star in new promos will probably be the rumored Night Sight video.





Pixel 8 line, Google is expected to take the next step by offering a video version of Night Sight. As Yogi Berra allegedly said, "It's deja vu all over again." It was November 2018 when Google rolled out Night Mode to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and even the Pixel 2 received the feature. With Night Mode, Pixel users can take photos in the dark without blinding someone by using flash. Soon, other manufacturers added similarly named features to their phones' photography systems. And with theline, Google is expected to take the next step by offering a video version of Night Sight. As Yogi Berra allegedly said, "It's deja vu all over again."