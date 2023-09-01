Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Once again Google is looking to improve the Pixel's photography capabilities which have always put the Pixel series at or near the head of the class when it comes to snapping photos or recording videos. Reportedly, both theandwill be using 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensors for their primary cameras. These allow 35% more light to enter which should improve low-light photography. Faster shutter speeds have also been the subject of rumors and would reduce the blurring that can mar action photos.