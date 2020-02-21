Nexus 6P owners start receiving up to $400 in bootlooping settlement proceeds
If you owned a Nexus 6P and took part in the class-action suit against Google and Huawei (yes, that Huawei), you might be happy to learn that the proceeds of the subsequent $9.75 million settlement are now being disbursed. Those who purchased the device brand new between September 29, 2015, and May 3, 2019, were eligible to file a claim. According to Android Police, consumers who had no issues with their Nexus 6P are receiving emailed payments of $29.11. On the other end of the spectrum, $400 payments are being disseminated to those who suffered issues with both bootlooping and sudden shutdowns.
The Nexus 6P was one of two Nexus models released in 2015. The less expensive Nexus 5X was manufactured by LG and also suffered from a bootloop issue. Even though LG offered full refunds to consumers who purchased the device only to see it turn into a paperweight, in April 2017 a class action suit was filed on behalf of Nexus 5X owners. The suit never became certified because a settlement was reached in early 2018. Nexus 5X owners were given the option of receiving $700 toward the purchase of a new LG phone or $425 in cash.
Just the other day, checks were sent out to owners of the original Pixel models that had faulty microphones due to hairline cracks in the solder. Members of this class will receive up to $500 from Google as part of a $7.25 million settlement. What made this situation so frustrating for Pixel owners was that the replacement units sent out by Google also had the same problem with the microphone.
