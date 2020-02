Nexus 6P owners start receiving up to $400 in bootlooping settlement proceeds

If you owned a Nexus 6P and took part in the class-action suit against Google and Huawei (yes, that Huawei), you might be happy to learn that the proceeds of the subsequent $9.75 million settlement are now being disbursed. Those who purchased the device brand new between September 29, 2015, and May 3, 2019, were eligible to file a claim. According to Android Police , consumers who had no issues with their Nexus 6P are receiving emailed payments of $29.11. On the other end of the spectrum, $400 payments are being disseminated to those who suffered issues with both bootlooping and sudden shutdowns.





Bootlooping is caused when the phone is turned on and continues a never-ending cycle of booting up and shutting down never allowing the user to get past the boot screen. In addition, many Nexus 6P users noticed that the battery on their devices was draining much too fast leading the phones to abruptly shut down. The suit was filed in April 2017 with Google blamed for issues related to the phone's software and Huawei blamed by the plaintiffs for problems related to the handset's hardware.





For those who don't remember Google's Nexus devices, they were a series of Android phones and tablets that ran a stock version of the operating system and were first in line to receive Android updates. Google would design, develop, market, and support the Nexus devices while the manufacturer would be responsible for some of the development and all of the manufacturing. The HTC-made Nexus One was released in January 2010. Other manufacturers to have made Nexus phones and tablets include LG, Motorola, Asus, and Samsung.