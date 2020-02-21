Android Google

Nexus 6P owners start receiving up to $400 in bootlooping settlement proceeds

Feb 21, 2020, 7:18 PM
Nexus 6P owners start receiving up to $400 in bootlooping settlement proceeds
If you owned a Nexus 6P and took part in the class-action suit against Google and Huawei (yes, that Huawei), you might be happy to learn that the proceeds of the subsequent $9.75 million settlement are now being disbursed. Those who purchased the device brand new between September 29, 2015, and May 3, 2019, were eligible to file a claim. According to Android Police, consumers who had no issues with their Nexus 6P are receiving emailed payments of $29.11. On the other end of the spectrum, $400 payments are being disseminated to those who suffered issues with both bootlooping and sudden shutdowns.

Bootlooping is caused when the phone is turned on and continues a never-ending cycle of booting up and shutting down never allowing the user to get past the boot screen. In addition, many Nexus 6P users noticed that the battery on their devices was draining much too fast leading the phones to abruptly shut down. The suit was filed in April 2017 with Google blamed for issues related to the phone's software and Huawei blamed by the plaintiffs for problems related to the handset's hardware.

For those who don't remember Google's Nexus devices, they were a series of Android phones and tablets that ran a stock version of the operating system and were first in line to receive Android updates. Google would design, develop, market, and support the Nexus devices while the manufacturer would be responsible for some of the development and all of the manufacturing. The HTC-made Nexus One was released in January 2010. Other manufacturers to have made Nexus phones and tablets include LG, Motorola, Asus, and Samsung.

The Nexus 6P was one of two Nexus models released in 2015. The less expensive Nexus 5X was manufactured by LG and also suffered from a bootloop issue. Even though LG offered full refunds to consumers who purchased the device only to see it turn into a paperweight, in April 2017 a class action suit was filed on behalf of Nexus 5X owners. The suit never became certified because a settlement was reached in early 2018. Nexus 5X owners were given the option of receiving $700 toward the purchase of a new LG phone or $425 in cash.


Just the other day, checks were sent out to owners of the original Pixel models that had faulty microphones due to hairline cracks in the solder. Members of this class will receive up to $500 from Google as part of a $7.25 million settlement. What made this situation so frustrating for Pixel owners was that the replacement units sent out by Google also had the same problem with the microphone.

Good. This phone was a bad omen and an even worse sendoff for the Nexus.

