Next time you need T-Mobile help, it might not be a human answering









Tech trends come and go, but when something new catches on, companies tend to push it to the max. Usually, the hype dies down, and things settle into more realistic expectations. But with AI, things might be different – it's everywhere. The level of excitement is off the charts, and if you've been paying attention to recent phone launches, you've probably noticed it, too! Tech trends come and go, but when something new catches on, companies tend to push it to the max. Usually, the hype dies down, and things settle into more realistic expectations. But with AI, things might be different – it's everywhere. The level of excitement is off the charts, and if you've been paying attention to recent phone launches, you've probably noticed it, too!

AI is simultaneously the most attractive ( first image) and the most overhyped business area (second image). | Image credit – Mobile World Live





AI in mobile networks isn't exactly a new concept – machine learning has been around for years, helping carriers plan network expansions, optimize performance, and even run customer service chatbots. But things have taken a big leap forward. The game-changer? Generative AI and large language models (LLMs).









Easing network congestion: By analyzing real-time traffic data, AI can pinpoint bottlenecks before they become major slowdowns.

By analyzing real-time traffic data, AI can pinpoint bottlenecks before they become major slowdowns. Predicting failures: Using past data, AI can identify weak spots in the network and help prevent outages.

Using past data, AI can identify weak spots in the network and help prevent outages. Helping engineers work smarter: AI can scan and summarize live incidents, cutting down the time engineers spend searching for solutions.

AI can scan and summarize live incidents, cutting down the time engineers spend searching for solutions. Spotting cyber threats: By detecting unusual traffic patterns, AI can flag potential security risks like phishing and social engineering attacks.

On the customer side of things, AI is also reshaping the experience. Customer service bots are evolving from simple, rule-based systems to more intelligent ones that provide genuinely personalized support. Meanwhile, sales and marketing teams are using AI to create custom-tailored offers for each customer. Unlike traditional AI, which learns from specific data sets to make predictions, Generative AI can process massive amounts of information and create entirely new content. In the telecom world, this technology is being put to work in some powerful ways:On the customer side of things, AI is also reshaping the experience. Customer service bots are evolving from simple, rule-based systems to more intelligent ones that provide genuinely personalized support. Meanwhile, sales and marketing teams are using AI to create custom-tailored offers for each customer.



Recommended Stories



eSIM adoption is accelerating: This year alone, there will be one billion eSIM smartphone connections, and by 2028, half of all smartphone connections will rely on eSIM.

This year alone, there will be one billion eSIM smartphone connections, and by 2028, half of all smartphone connections will rely on eSIM. IoT is booming: By 2030, IoT connections are expected to surpass 38 billion.

By 2030, IoT connections are expected to surpass 38 billion. 6G is still in the early stages : While it's definitely a topic of discussion, only 17% of mobile network operators (MNOs) are actively investing in it. Most (47%) are keeping a close eye on the market, while 35% have pushed investment back, expecting that 6G won't be commercially viable until at least 2030.

: While it's definitely a topic of discussion, only 17% of mobile network operators (MNOs) are actively investing in it. Most (47%) are keeping a close eye on the market, while 35% have pushed investment back, expecting that 6G won't be commercially viable until at least 2030. Satellite-enabled connectivity has big potential: By 2035, up to 2 billion IoT devices could be connected via satellite. However, high costs remain the biggest barrier to the widespread adoption of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs).