The next generation of NFC will save you time and effort

Thanks to Near Field Communication (NFC) technology our smartphones allow us to make mobile contactless payments. As a result, some believe that the case can be made that NFC connectivity is as important as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity. Perhaps I wouldn't go that far, but the next generation of NFC is being shaped now by the NFC Forum which is the governing body that determines what NFC standards will be.













Stores with loyalty cards will be able to add another purchase to the card if one is made and possibly adjust the transaction price to account for any discount or freebie earned by the customer wielding the loyalty card. The NFC Forum notes that Multi-Purpose Tap is still in the idea generation stage.







Mike McCamon, who is the executive director of NFC Forum, said in a press release, "Multi-Purpose Tap will bring even more convenience to contactless user experiences by making it possible for multiple transactions to be seamlessly conducted over the course of one single tap. Consumers and retailers love the security, reliability, and convenience of contactless payments — imagine also logging loyalty points or getting your receipt over that same instantaneous tap."



