Besides the iPhone 16 line and new Apple Watch models, what other devices might we see?



















Thanks to Apple Intelligence, Apple might look to speed up the introduction and release of some of the tablets in its iPad lineup. And Apple's AI initiative is also forcing the company to decide which application processors (AP) to use on specific tablets. For example, Apple will have to equip the iPad mini with an A17 Pro, or an M1 chip or higher so that the mini can provide users with AI features.







iPhone 16 models will feature an A18 AP and 8GB of RAM which means that all four models will include Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro series should be powered by the more capable A18 Pro AP.

Currently, Apple Intelligence is available for users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both of those models are driven by the A17 Pro AP and include 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic and carry only 6GB of RAM. Neither of those phones supports Apple Intelligence. In case you were wondering, all four upcoming iPhone 16 models will feature an A18 AP and 8GB of RAM which means that all four models will include Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro series should be powered by the more capable A18 Pro AP.





The current iPad models supporting Apple Intelligence include the 5th-generation M1-powered iPad Air (2022), both 6th-gen M2-powered iPad Air (2024) units, the two 5th-gen M1-powered iPad Pro (2021) units, the two 6th-gen M2-powered iPad Pro (2022) units, and both 7th-gen M4-powered iPad Pro (2024) units.





To be clear, even if you buy one of the new 2024 iPhone 16 models and the seventh-gen iPad mini (if it is introduced on September 9th with support for Apple Intelligence), the new AI features won't be available for users out of the box. That's because Apple Intelligence will not be part of any software update until iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 are released in October. One way around this would be to install the iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 Developer Beta releases. Since Apple no longer charges $99 to be designated a developer, it won't cost you any additional fee to download these Beta releases.

These are some of the Apple Intelligence features already available on the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta







Apple Intelligence currently includes features like Writing Tools allowing the tone of e-mails and texts you've written to be changed by AI before being sent. You can ask AI to make these more to the point (concise), more professional, or more friendly. AI can also proofread, summarize, and make other changes. Apple Intelligence will also summarize incoming emails and websites viewed on Safari. On the Photos app, you can remove distracting items from photos using "Clean Up" and search for specific photos using precise terms.





Coming soon in future updates will be the ChatGPT chatbot which will also make Siri smarter, the Image Playground which allows users to use AI to create images quickly. And with Gemnoji, users will be able to create custom emoji just by describing what they want it to look like.



