Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple could add another device to be unveiled during its "Glowtime" event on September 9th

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Processors Camera
Sixth-gen iPad mini is held by a person in portrait mode while making a "small" gesture with index finger and thumb
Apple has officially announced that it will hold a new product event on September 9th. It is at the event that we expect to see the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max unveiled. Other devices that Apple will formally introduce should include the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch SE 3 "budget model," and  the "premium" Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Besides the iPhone 16 line and new Apple Watch models, what other devices might we see?


We also might see Apple announce the fourth-generation AirPods with two different variants. One will have the traditional basic AirPods capabilities while the more expensive model will include Active Noise Cancelation which removes distracting ambient noises. This is a pretty sizeable list of new devices that Apple will show off a week from this Monday. And the list might grow even longer if the rumor about Apple introducing the seventh-gen iPad mini at the "Glowtime" event  comes true.

Renders of the iPhone 16 Pro show the four rumored color optio - nbsp;Titanium White, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Bronze, or Desert Titanium. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson - Apple could add another device to be unveiled during its &quot;Glowtime&quot; event on September 9th
Renders of the iPhone 16 Pro show the four rumored color optio
nbsp;Titanium White, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Bronze, or Desert Titanium. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson


Thanks to Apple Intelligence, Apple might look to speed up the introduction and release of some of the tablets in its iPad lineup. And Apple's AI initiative is also forcing the company to decide which application processors (AP) to use on specific tablets. For example, Apple will have to equip the iPad mini with an A17 Pro, or an M1 chip or higher so that the mini can provide users with AI features. 

Currently, Apple Intelligence is available for users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both of those models are driven by the A17 Pro AP and include 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic and carry only 6GB of RAM. Neither of those phones supports Apple Intelligence. In case you were wondering, all four upcoming iPhone 16 models will feature an A18 AP and 8GB of RAM which means that all four models will include Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro series should be powered by the more capable A18 Pro AP.

The current iPad models supporting Apple Intelligence include the 5th-generation M1-powered iPad Air (2022), both 6th-gen M2-powered iPad Air (2024) units, the two 5th-gen M1-powered iPad Pro (2021) units, the two 6th-gen M2-powered iPad Pro (2022) units, and both 7th-gen M4-powered iPad Pro (2024) units.

To be clear, even if you buy one of the new 2024 iPhone 16 models and the seventh-gen iPad mini (if it is introduced on September 9th with support for Apple Intelligence), the new AI features won't be available for users out of the box. That's because Apple Intelligence will not be part of any software update until iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 are released in October. One way around this would be to install the iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 Developer Beta releases. Since Apple no longer charges $99 to be designated a developer, it won't cost you any additional fee to download these Beta releases.

These are some of the Apple Intelligence features already available on the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta


Apple Intelligence currently includes features like Writing Tools allowing the tone of e-mails and texts you've written to be changed by AI before being sent. You can ask AI to make these more to the point (concise), more professional, or more friendly. AI can also proofread, summarize, and make other changes. Apple Intelligence will also summarize incoming emails and websites viewed on Safari. On the Photos app, you can remove distracting items from photos using "Clean Up" and search for specific photos using precise terms.

Coming soon in future updates will be the ChatGPT chatbot which will also make Siri smarter, the Image Playground which allows users to use AI to create images quickly. And with Gemnoji, users will be able to create custom emoji just by describing what they want it to look like.

Recommended Stories
As for the seventh-generation iPad mini, looks-wise there shouldn't be a change since the sixth-gen model was already upgraded to add Face ID and subtract the Home Button. We also don't expect the front-facing camera to be moved to support landscape like the iPad Pro and iPad Air cameras were earlier this year. That's because the iPad mini is designed to be held in portrait. Outside of the new processor, we could see an upgraded rear camera and a larger battery.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

Latest News

I tried the most underrated iPhone 16 AI feature on my iPhone 15 Pro (versus Pixel and Galaxy)
I tried the most underrated iPhone 16 AI feature on my iPhone 15 Pro (versus Pixel and Galaxy)
Google app for Android gets cleaner look with carousel redesign
Google app for Android gets cleaner look with carousel redesign
Score $100 off the Apple Watch Series 9 with this tempting Amazon deal
Score $100 off the Apple Watch Series 9 with this tempting Amazon deal
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) users complain display is too dim, Google promises fix
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) users complain display is too dim, Google promises fix
Apple is claiming stake in ChatGPT's $100 billion future
Apple is claiming stake in ChatGPT's $100 billion future
Apple to launch iPhone 16 as Google destroys photography with new AI features | PA Show E16
Apple to launch iPhone 16 as Google destroys photography with new AI features | PA Show E16
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless