New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone





With this update (version 14.18) of Shazam, there will be no longer a need to fumble around to connect with your phone app (via With this update (version 14.18) of Shazam, there will be no longer a need to fumble around to connect with your phone app (via 9to5Google ). As a matter of fact, you won't even need the Shazam app installed on your Android phone anymore. Even offline, your smartwatch Shazam will now record a snippet and then once you're back online, it'll work its magic and tell you the song's name. This will make it so much easier to identify songs on the go.





Images Credit: Google Play Store





Furthermore, if you happen to have more than one device, songs you Shazam on your smartwatch will now instantly sync to your other devices. This functionality does require you to be logged into the app in order to work, though.





This new feature will make it even more convenient for users to quickly identify songs on the go without having to rely on their phone. It also adds a seamless experience for those who use multiple devices within the Shazam ecosystem.



