New Pixel Weather feature lets you feel the forecast with vibrations and sounds

You will notice the "Immersive weather vibrations" option pop up when the update reaches your device. | Image credit – Android Authority





This feature adds a whole new layer to your weather updates with unique vibration patterns for different conditions – think light drizzle, heavy downpours, snow, thunderstorms, and more. It even plays a sound alongside the vibrations, making it feel like the weather's coming right at you.Now, while this feature definitely adds some fun to the Weather app for everyday users, I think it could be a game-changer for those with visual impairments. It's likely that Google had them in mind when developing this, making it a more accessible way to experience weather updates.The Weather map, powered by Google's nowcasting, provides a 6-hour precipitation forecast and is available in the US, UK, and most of Europe. You can easily tweak Weather units, Themes, and Settings by tapping your avatar in the top-right corner. Plus, you can get tomorrow's weather forecast for your location every evening and set up precipitation alerts for specific cities.