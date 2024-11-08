New Pixel Weather feature lets you feel the forecast with vibrations and sounds
Earlier this year, Google rolled out a redesigned Pixel Weather app with the Pixel 9 series, offering a sleek new look, tons of customization options, AI-driven forecasts, an interactive weather map, and new widgets. Just recently, older Pixel devices got in on the action, too, and now, Google is adding even more cool features to make the app experience even better.
A recent teardown of the Pixel Weather app teased a fun new feature: the ability for devices to vibrate in sync with weather animations and even play audio effects. Now, a new report reveals that this Immersive weather vibrations feature is actually rolling out to users on version 1.0.20240910.678970266 release of the app, thanks to a server-side update.
The Weather map, powered by Google's nowcasting, provides a 6-hour precipitation forecast and is available in the US, UK, and most of Europe. You can easily tweak Weather units, Themes, and Settings by tapping your avatar in the top-right corner. Plus, you can get tomorrow's weather forecast for your location every evening and set up precipitation alerts for specific cities.
Your Pixel will sync with the weather
To see if you've got the new feature, head to the top-right corner of the Pixel Weather app and tap on your avatar. If it is available, you will notice the "Immersive weather vibrations" option pop up in the menu.
You will notice the "Immersive weather vibrations" option pop up when the update reaches your device. | Image credit – Android Authority
This feature adds a whole new layer to your weather updates with unique vibration patterns for different conditions – think light drizzle, heavy downpours, snow, thunderstorms, and more. It even plays a sound alongside the vibrations, making it feel like the weather's coming right at you.
Now, while this feature definitely adds some fun to the Weather app for everyday users, I think it could be a game-changer for those with visual impairments. It's likely that Google had them in mind when developing this, making it a more accessible way to experience weather updates.
