Google releases Pixel Weather app for Pixels 6 and newer, including the Tablet

Pixel Weather is now available for Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the Tablet, following its announcement in the October 2024 Feature Drop. The app is rolling out as a new version of an existing background service and can be updated through the Google Play Store. After installation, users will see a new "Weather" icon in their app grid.

To set up Pixel Weather, users need to allow app notifications and precise location. They can also make Pixel Weather their primary source for notifications by turning off the "Weather forecasts" notification from the Google app. Additionally, restarting the device can ensure that existing widgets and At a Glance open Pixel Weather instead of the previous Google Weather experience.



The app allows users to sign in with their Google Account to sync saved locations across devices. Selecting a city displays a local background reflecting the current condition. Users can customize the weather block by holding down on a card, with everything except the Hourly forecast being rearrangeable. Customizations are unique to each saved city, and tablets and foldables have a two-column layout. Available data includes Precipitation, Wind, Sunrise & sunset, UV index, Air quality, Visibility, Humidity, and Pressure.

The Weather map, powered by Google nowcasting, shows a 6-hour precipitation forecast and is available in the US, UK, and most European countries, excluding Italy and Luxembourg. Users can change Weather units, Theme, and access Settings by tapping their avatar in the top-right corner. They can also receive tomorrow's weather forecast for their current location every evening and set precipitation notifications by city. A new pollen count feature is available in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

This update is a nice addition for Pixel users. The app is well-designed and easy to use, providing accurate and up-to-date weather information. The ability to customize the app to personal preferences is also a welcome feature. I'm especially interested in the pollen count, as someone who suffers from allergies. Overall, this is a great update that makes the Pixel even more useful.
Johanna Romero
