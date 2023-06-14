New Pixel Watch 2 details suggests that the pixel might not fall that far from the pixelated apple tree
The debate on whether the Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches around is still ongoing. Google’s first Pixel-branded accessory certainly has all the makings of an awesome smartwatch, but different and seemingly random setbacks have been holding it back.
Some features work, others don’t and users have been reporting such a different set of issues that it’s difficult to narrow it down to a single problem. So it may be a good thing that Google’s coming up with a Pixel Watch 2, which rumors suggest is going to launch alongside the Pixel 8 line of flagship phones later this year.
Well, at least in terms of its insides, because judging by this 9to5Google report, the the watch's design and feature set may be pretty much the same.
9to5Google’s team speculates that the two codenames exist to distinguish between the LTE and non-LTE models for the Pixel Watch 2. This was also the case with its first iteration, where the codenames were a bit more boring: “r11” and “r11btwifi”.
The traces in question were associated with the Watch’s alleged capabilities to work with Google Assistant and Voice Match. If the code remains final, then Google may be planning to recycle some of the visual materials for the original Pixel Watch for its sequel too.
So, all that equates to a Pixel Watch 2, which has a more powerful CPU, a larger battery, improved sensors and pretty much the same feature set, as of now at least. We’re expecting it to stick to the established design too, as people have already invested in accessories for the watch. Plus, the Pixel Watch is totally a looker, no question about it.
Sure, it may seem counterintuitive to launch a new product before fixing the old one, but sometimes it is the right call. While we don’t have the insight to know if something on a hardware level is the issue with the first generation of the Pixel Watch, we have heard suggestions that the Pixel Watch 2 may be a significant improvement.
You've got to admit that the Pixel Watch looks pretty unique for a modern smartwatch.
So, we’ve known that the Pixel Watch’s sequel will be called the Pixel Watch 2 ever since the start of May. But we did not know that its internal code name is “Eos” — Greek godess of the Dawn. This was uncovered through a teardown of the latest beta for the Google Search app. Previously, code name “Aurora” was also encountered and would you look at that? Another goddess of the Dawn, but from Roman myth instead.
But will all of this serve to improve the watch’s features? And if it does, can users expect those improvements to impact the first Pixel Watch too? It’s simple, really: we don’t know. And until Google gives us some official info, we’ll have to sit tight and wait.
