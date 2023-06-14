Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

New Pixel Watch 2 details suggests that the pixel might not fall that far from the pixelated apple tree

Google
1
New Pixel Watch 2 details suggests that the pixel might not fall that far from the pixelated apple t
The debate on whether the Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches around is still ongoing. Google’s first Pixel-branded accessory certainly has all the makings of an awesome smartwatch, but different and seemingly random setbacks have been holding it back.

Some features work, others don’t and users have been reporting such a different set of issues that it’s difficult to narrow it down to a single problem. So it may be a good thing that Google’s coming up with a Pixel Watch 2, which rumors suggest is going to launch alongside the Pixel 8 line of flagship phones later this year.

Sure, it may seem counterintuitive to launch a new product before fixing the old one, but sometimes it is the right call. While we don’t have the insight to know if something on a hardware level is the issue with the first generation of the Pixel Watch, we have heard suggestions that the Pixel Watch 2 may be a significant improvement.

Well, at least in terms of its insides, because judging by this 9to5Google report, the the watch's design and feature set may be pretty much the same.




So, we’ve known that the Pixel Watch’s sequel will be called the Pixel Watch 2 ever since the start of May. But we did not know that its internal code name is “Eos” — Greek godess of the Dawn. This was uncovered through a teardown of the latest beta for the Google Search app. Previously, code name “Aurora” was also encountered and would you look at that? Another goddess of the Dawn, but from Roman myth instead.

9to5Google’s team speculates that the two codenames exist to distinguish between the LTE and non-LTE models for the Pixel Watch 2. This was also the case with its first iteration, where the codenames were a bit more boring: “r11” and “r11btwifi”.

The traces in question were associated with the Watch’s alleged capabilities to work with Google Assistant and Voice Match. If the code remains final, then Google may be planning to recycle some of the visual materials for the original Pixel Watch for its sequel too.

So, all that equates to a Pixel Watch 2, which has a more powerful CPU, a larger battery, improved sensors and pretty much the same feature set, as of now at least. We’re expecting it to stick to the established design too, as people have already invested in accessories for the watch. Plus, the Pixel Watch is totally a looker, no question about it.

But will all of this serve to improve the watch’s features? And if it does, can users expect those improvements to impact the first Pixel Watch too? It’s simple, really: we don’t know. And until Google gives us some official info, we’ll have to sit tight and wait.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless