Netflix's "Play Something" button is headed to Android users first

If you're in the mood to watch some video content on Netflix but don't know what to view, an update coming first to Android and then iOS will solve this dilemma. Already available on the Netflix website and smart TV app is a "Play Something" shuffle button that will use algorithms to pick something to watch based on content you previously streamed and liked. If you were hoping for an action movie and Netflix cues up You've Got Mail or Serendpitiy , you can press the button again until you hit upon a title that you want to see.





WandaVision which was the most watched show in January on measured platforms. Engadget says that the new feature is being tested first on Android devices worldwide. It is a good idea for Netflix since it keeps users on the app instead of checking out Netflix rivals such as Disney+ and Prime Video. The former has been relying on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which it owns to create hit shows such aswhich was the most watched show in January on measured platforms.





As of April 3rd, Disney+ had 103.6 million users globally, up from 94.9 million in January. Disney continues to chase Netflix, which counted over 208 million worldwide subscribers during the first quarter of this year. For the three month period, Disney's subscriber growth dropped under 10% after it reported gains of 29% and 28% during Q3 and Q4 2020, respectively. During the January through March period, Netflix added 4 million new subscribers around the world for an annual gain of 13.6%.

