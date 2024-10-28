The hot new Marshall Emberton III gets its first-ever discount at Amazon

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Do you like Marshall's iconic portable Bluetooth speakers? Well, you're in for a treat, for Amazon currently sells one of the brand's latest small-sized options—the Emberton III—at lower prices. This puppy has the familiar Emberton design but promises more bass and features a built-in microphone. The best part? You can buy it for 19% off with Amazon's latest limited-time deal.

The Marshall Emberton III is currently 19% off at Amazon

Limited-time deal at Amazon lands the latest Marshall Emberton III at a cool price. The unit is now available for 19% less, landing it under the $140 mark. This Bluetooth speaker was launched this August and has multiple awesome features, so be sure to check it out.
$32 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Mind you, that's also the speaker's first-ever discount! We checked rival merchants Best Buy and Walmart, where the unit retails at its standard price of almost $170. In other words, if you want to save the most, just pull the trigger on Amazon's promo!

With its well-established Marshall design, the new Emberton speaker looks fantastic and introduces several prominent upgrades over its predecessor. One of those is the set of amplifiers. Now, we have 2 x 38W Class D amplifiers, while the Emberton II uses 2 x 10W Class D amplifiers.

What does this mean in practice? The latest model delivers a wider soundstage with deeper bass. However, it may feel a bit less impressive in the very high-frequency spectrum at times, so keep that in mind.

Aside from that, this bad boy offers Dynamic Loudness, which is absent in the older model. The feature automatically adjusts tonal balance when you change the volume. Other cool (and new) stuff includes Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio support, which optimizes battery life without sacrificing audio quality.

Last but surely not least, the latest model has a longer battery life than the Emberton II. You can use it for over 32 hours per charge, and it also takes just two hours to recharge completely. For context, the Emberton II offers 30+ hours of music and takes three hours to return to 100%.

To sum up, the Marshall Emberton III may not be the best small portable Bluetooth speaker, for we've got similarly priced options that are just as good (if not better). However, its contemporary features, awesome design, long battery life, and IP67 rating make it a decent option for many. Get yours at Amazon and save 19%.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

