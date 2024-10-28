The hot new Marshall Emberton III gets its first-ever discount at Amazon
Do you like Marshall's iconic portable Bluetooth speakers? Well, you're in for a treat, for Amazon currently sells one of the brand's latest small-sized options—the Emberton III—at lower prices. This puppy has the familiar Emberton design but promises more bass and features a built-in microphone. The best part? You can buy it for 19% off with Amazon's latest limited-time deal.
Mind you, that's also the speaker's first-ever discount! We checked rival merchants Best Buy and Walmart, where the unit retails at its standard price of almost $170. In other words, if you want to save the most, just pull the trigger on Amazon's promo!
To sum up, the Marshall Emberton III may not be the best small portable Bluetooth speaker, for we've got similarly priced options that are just as good (if not better). However, its contemporary features, awesome design, long battery life, and IP67 rating make it a decent option for many. Get yours at Amazon and save 19%.
With its well-established Marshall design, the new Emberton speaker looks fantastic and introduces several prominent upgrades over its predecessor. One of those is the set of amplifiers. Now, we have 2 x 38W Class D amplifiers, while the Emberton II uses 2 x 10W Class D amplifiers.
Aside from that, this bad boy offers Dynamic Loudness, which is absent in the older model. The feature automatically adjusts tonal balance when you change the volume. Other cool (and new) stuff includes Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio support, which optimizes battery life without sacrificing audio quality.
To sum up, the Marshall Emberton III may not be the best small portable Bluetooth speaker, for we've got similarly priced options that are just as good (if not better). However, its contemporary features, awesome design, long battery life, and IP67 rating make it a decent option for many. Get yours at Amazon and save 19%.
