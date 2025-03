New iPhone 17 series leak highlights thickness and confirms one specific feature is here to stay

iPhone 17 Pro render. | Image Credit— @asherdipps on X





Another design shift involves the placement of the front-facing camera within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Air . Unlike the iPhone 17 Air is shown with the camera positioned on the left. This change sets the Air model apart from the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro/Pro Max versions, which are expected to retain the current camera placement. Another design shift involves the placement of the front-facing camera within the Dynamic Island on the. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro and subsequent models, where the camera resides on the right side of the pill-shaped cutout, theis shown with the camera positioned on the left. This change sets the Air model apart from the standardand the Pro/Pro Max versions, which are expected to retain the current camera placement.



iPhone 17 series dummy units from left to right: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air , iPhone 17 . | Images credit — Sonny Dickson series dummy units from left to right: iPhone 17 Pro Max Pro,. | Images credit — Sonny Dickson

The thickness of the devices also varies significantly. The dummy models indicate that the iPhone 17 Air is designed to be notably thin. Conversely, the iPhone 17 Pro models are anticipated to be thicker than their predecessors, whereas the standard iPhone 17 appears to maintain a similar thickness to current models. These differences in thickness could reflect changes in battery size, internal components, or structural design aimed at enhancing durability or performance.



The camera bump designs across the Air and Pro models also show adjustments, though the specific details of these changes are not entirely new, having been previously seen in leaks and rumors. The consistency of MagSafe support across all models points to Apple's commitment to this feature, regardless of the device's form factor — as long as it is not the lower-cost



Recommended Stories

These dummy leaks put into perspective which iPhone 17 variant a user might want. A thinner Air model might appeal to those who prioritize a lightweight and sleek phone. However, thicker Pro models could offer improved battery life or enhanced camera capabilities, which might be more important to other users. It's a reminder that Apple's ultimate goal is to have an iPhone model available, regardless of their preferences.

The upcoming iPhone 17 series appears to bring changes to the physical build, showing variations in size and camera placement across its models, according to recent dummy leaks. These leaks, which look like they are possibly molds to create dummy units, give us a peek into the potential design adjustments for the next generation of Apple phones.One of the key observations from the leak is the continued presence of MagSafe across the entirelineup. This is noteworthy because there was previous speculation about the MagSafe feature being removed from the iPhone 17 Air due to its expected thinness. Concerns had also arisen regarding potential interference between MagSafe and the C1 chip. However, these dummy models suggest that Apple has found a way to maintain MagSafe functionality even in the thinner Air model.