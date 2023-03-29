Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

iPhone 15 Pro's rumored new buttons might be much more than a pretty design change

Apple
5
iPhone 15 Pro's rumored new buttons might be much more than a pretty design change
There are roughly 6 months' worth of waiting time before Apple releases the iPhone 15 series (at least if history is any indicator) but the leaks we have seen so far have already revealed quite a lot about the 2023 iPhone lineup. One of the more popular rumors is that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with a unified solid-state volume rocker and power button.

A new leak now shines more light on this alleged design change stating that the new solid-state (or capacitive) buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro will also come with some functionality to them. The information comes from an unknown user who went to MacRumors' forums to share it.

Another leaker who is well known for his accuracy, ShrimpApplePro, posted a tweet saying this anonymous forum member is the same person who stated — two weeks before the iPhone 14 series' announcement — that the iPhone 14 Pro models have a Dynamic Island, adding more credence to this new leak.


What are solid-state buttons?


If you are wondering what these "solid-state" buttons are all about, think of them as buttons that, when pressed, don't go inwards. Instead, the buttons, which are made of solid metal, vibrate to indicate activity.

What are the advantages of capacitive buttons?


Why would you use capacitive buttons instead of mechanical ones? Well, there are a couple of more obvious examples, the first of which has to do with durability. A mechanical button needs space to go in once it's pressed, and that space serves as a potential weak point in the phone's overall structure, be it regarding water or pressure-related damage. Getting rid of that space also frees up more real estate inside the phone and makes the design a bit more uniform.

One concern that has to be mentioned with capacitive buttons, including those that are supposed to come with the iPhone 15 Pro, is that they need power in order to function. Thankfully, the same unknown leaker says Apple has taken care of the problem:

The new micro-processor that will ship in the 15 Pro models will not only manage those tasks, but will also be able to immediately sense capacitive button presses, holds, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action (currently ringer switch) button, and power button, while the phone is dead or powered down.

