New iPhone 15 Plus ad focuses once again on the device's long battery life





The new ad starts with a father using an iPhone 15 Plus to shoot a video of his son trying to chop a slab of thick wood in half using a karate chop. The first attempt fails and the kid keeps trying to split the board with his hand. He tries everything from switching hands to taking a running jump before attempting the feat but it's all to no avail.





It was a bright sunny day when attempt number one didn't succeed and after countless attempts, it is now nighttime and the kid is still chopping away and the father is still recording all the attempts on his iPhone 15 Plus . The tagline appears: "Battery that goes on and on. Relax, it's iPhone 15 Plus ."





iPhone 15 Pro Max lasting a leading 19 hours and 20 minutes while browsing. The iPhone 15 Plus battery browsed for 16 hours and 21 minutes. However, when the test measured video playback time, it was the iPhone 15 Plus at the top of the pack with a time of 11 hours and 14 minutes compared to the 9 hours and 45 minutes that the battery on the iPhone 15 Pro Max lasted. The results of our proprietary PhoneArena battery test showed thelasting a leading 19 hours and 20 minutes while browsing. Thebattery browsed for 16 hours and 21 minutes. However, when the test measured video playback time, it was theat the top of the pack with a time of 11 hours and 14 minutes compared to the 9 hours and 45 minutes that the battery on thelasted.





The iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch OLED display and is powered by the 4nm A16 Bionic application processor (AP). The rear camera array includes a 48MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. The front-facing FaceTime camera weighs in at 12MP. The phone carries 6GB of RAM and is available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.





You can expect to see this ad fill 30-second slots with an edited 15-second version for YouTube and television. During the NFL's Conference Championship games next weekend, there is a good chance that you will see this ad.

