Apple releases iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Music Playlist, and more

Settings > General > Software Update . Follow the directions. Even if you're not the type who likes to install iOS updates right away, you might be tempted to for security reasons by the star of the update: Stolen Device Protection. Apple was expected to release iOS 17 .3 and iPadOS 17.3 this week and decided not to procrastinate. The updates are now available and you can install them by going to. Follow the directions. Even if you're not the type who likes to install iOS updates right away, you might be tempted to for security reasons by the star of the update: Stolen Device Protection.





To enable this feature, after installing the update, you will need to go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode on your iPhone and To enable this feature, after installing the update, you will need to go toon your iPhone and turn on Stolen Device Protection . Once enabled, whenever your device is away from your home or office, Face ID or Touch ID will be required to perform certain actions. Certain sensitive operations such as changing the passcode to a device or changing Face ID, or replacing an Apple ID password will require a feature called Security Delay.









This delays such sensitive operations for one hour to give victims of an iPhone or iPad theft time to notice their device is missing, and to inform Apple. After an hour, Face ID or Touch ID will still be required to make the change.





The update also adds the collaborative playlist for Apple Music that allows you to have friends join a playlist giving them the ability to add, remove, and change the order of songs. Emoji reactions can be shared for any track in a collaborative playlist.





Other new features tagging along with the update allow AirPlay to stream content to the TV in your room in certain hotels. AppleCare and Warranty in Settings shows your coverage on all of your devices that share the same Apple ID. On all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series models, Crash Detection has been optimized.



