New ad highlights the iPhone 15 Plus and its loooooong battery life

iPhone 15 Pro Max lasted 19 hours and 20 minutes while browsing which topped the 16 hours and 21 minutes that the battery on the iPhone 15 Plus lasted. The iPhone 15 Plus led the video playback battery test as it ran video for 11 hours and 14 minutes compared to the 9 hours and 45 minutes tallied by the iPhone 15 Pro Max . The iPhone 15 Pro Max carries a 4422mAh battery while the iPhone 15 Plus has a 4383mAh battery. In our battery test, thelasted 19 hours and 20 minutes while browsing which topped the 16 hours and 21 minutes that the battery on thelasted. Theled the video playback battery test as it ran video for 11 hours and 14 minutes compared to the 9 hours and 45 minutes tallied by the





iPhone 15 Plus . The commercial shows an electrical outlet singing "Miss You" by Doe Boy. The outlet is upset because because the iPhone 15 Plus doesn't need to be plugged in so often. Apple says that the device has the longest battery life ever on an iPhone delivering as much as 26 hours of offline video playback, and up to 100 hours of audio playback.





While the sad and desolate outlet is singing his song, we see the iPad 15 Plus being used by its owner. You can't help but feel sad for the poor little outlet who is missing his friend. At the end of the 30-second spot, Apple cues up the tag line, "Loooooong battery life. iPhone 15 Plus "





On the YouTube listing for the ad, Apple writes, "Big screen. Big battery life. iPhone 15 Plus is here. Dynamic Island. New 48MP Main camera. 2x Telephoto. Next-generation portraits. Water resistant (IP68). USB-C. Durable color-infused glass. Aluminum design. You don’t want to miss it."







