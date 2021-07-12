$15/month 5G plan

You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhones 7 to 11

Daniel Petrov
You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhone 7 to 11
When Apple introduced iOS 15, and subsequently released a public beta, it touted plenty of new features as the reason to update from whatever your current iPhone is running. Chief among those are a Safari browser redesign, Notification Summary and Focus, portrait mode FaceTime-ing, Health, Maps and Wallet apps getting trendy new features, and a whole lot more.

What is more, Apple announced that the unwavering support for older iPhones is here to stay, as the list of handsets that will get some or all of the new iOS 15 goodies starts from the lowly iPhone 6s which was announced way back, and people obviously still bandy about. Which iPhones will get some and which all of the new iOS 15 features, though?

iOS 15 features support on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 6s, iPhone X, and iPhone SE


Here are all the new iOS 15 features that iPhone 6s to iPhone X won't get, for the lack of an at least A12 Bionic chipset:

  • Home, office, hotel, car keys, and remote keyless entry controls: basically all the new Wallet app features are off-limits for older iPhones.
  • Spatial audio during FaceTime: voices are spread out to sound like they’re coming from the direction in which they’re positioned on the call.
  • Portrait mode: portrait mode in FaceTime blurs your background and puts the focus on you.
  • Live Text and object recognition: interact with text and recognized objects or landmarks in live Camera previews, Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, and Safari.
  • Fast on-device speech processing: faster Siri, offline Timers & Alarms, Phone, Messaging, Sharing, App Launch, Control Audio Playback, and Settings control.
  • Continuous on-device dictation.
  • Interactive globe: interactive 3D globe in Maps, with extra mountain ranges, deserts, forests, oceans, etc., details.
  • Immersive walking directions: step-by-step directions shown in augmented reality.
  • Detailed city experience in Maps: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, or London get high level of detail for roads, trees, buildings, or landmarks.
  • New animated backgrounds in the Weather app: reflecting the sun position, clouds, or precipitation.
  • Zoom in QuickTake video: swipe up or down while taking a QuickTake video to zoom in or out.

In addition to all of the features above, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus won't get Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking when listening with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, for a less immersive Dolby Atmos music experience in iOS 15.

iOS 15 features support on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR/XS


Here's a list of all fully iOS 15 compatible iPhones with the A12 processor and up:

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR

Those phones get nearly all of the iOS 15 features save for the 5G-specific ones that are reserved for the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, such as faster iCloud backup and Photos sync, as well as Apple News+ magazines, videos, and machine learning models download, plus higher quality video streaming.

