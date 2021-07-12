You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhones 7 to 11

You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhones 7 to 110
iOS 15 features support on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 6s, iPhone X, and iPhone SE
Here are all the new iOS 15 features that iPhone 6s to iPhone X won't get, for the lack of an at least A12 Bionic chipset:
- Home, office, hotel, car keys, and remote keyless entry controls: basically all the new Wallet app features are off-limits for older iPhones.
- Spatial audio during FaceTime: voices are spread out to sound like they’re coming from the direction in which they’re positioned on the call.
- Portrait mode: portrait mode in FaceTime blurs your background and puts the focus on you.
- Live Text and object recognition: interact with text and recognized objects or landmarks in live Camera previews, Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, and Safari.
- Fast on-device speech processing: faster Siri, offline Timers & Alarms, Phone, Messaging, Sharing, App Launch, Control Audio Playback, and Settings control.
- Continuous on-device dictation.
- Interactive globe: interactive 3D globe in Maps, with extra mountain ranges, deserts, forests, oceans, etc., details.
- Immersive walking directions: step-by-step directions shown in augmented reality.
- Detailed city experience in Maps: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, or London get high level of detail for roads, trees, buildings, or landmarks.
- New animated backgrounds in the Weather app: reflecting the sun position, clouds, or precipitation.
- Zoom in QuickTake video: swipe up or down while taking a QuickTake video to zoom in or out.
iOS 15 features support on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR/XS
Here's a list of all fully iOS 15 compatible iPhones with the A12 processor and up:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
Those phones get nearly all of the iOS 15 features save for the 5G-specific ones that are reserved for the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, such as faster iCloud backup and Photos sync, as well as Apple News+ magazines, videos, and machine learning models download, plus higher quality video streaming.