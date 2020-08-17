World's first 5G smartphone with under-display camera to be unveiled in September
The issue with these “world's first” announcements is that you never know when they will be commercially available. In this case, it's Oppo that revealed the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera back in June, but the Chinese company said the handset will be available on the market “in the near future.”
If ZTE manages to bring the Axon 20 5G to shelves before Oppo gets to release its own device, then the Axon 20 5G will truly be the world's first smartphone to feature an under-display camera.
As far as the other specs go, the Axon 20 5G is likely to be a mid-range phone, since it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Also, the phone will boast a massive 6.9-inch OLED display, a 64-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
We're curious to see which of the two handset makers will be the first to launched their rather unique phones on the market, and whether or not they will be widely available or they'll be limited to select regions.