New Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro leaked renders show every angle of Google’s upcoming devices

Visually, the Pixel 10 has very few differences from last year’s



On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro appears much more similar to its predecessor in these new renders. The new phone may also retain virtually the same size and weight as the Visually, thehas very few differences from last year’s Pixel 9 . The most striking one is the elongated camera island on the back, which is rumored to house an extra camera. That would be a telephoto camera, which would join a main and an ultra-wide shooter.On the other hand, theappears much more similar to its predecessor in these new renders. The new phone may also retain virtually the same size and weight as the Pixel 9 Pro from last year.



The new device is shown from all angles in the Obsidian color, which is Google’s version of dark gray or black. The Pixel 10 Pro appears to have a matte glass back paired with a glossy metal frame, while the base Pixel 10 may have a matte frame too.



Previous leaks have shown the rest of the The new device is shown from all angles in the Obsidian color, which is Google’s version of dark gray or black. Theappears to have a matte glass back paired with a glossy metal frame, while the basemay have a matte frame too.Previous leaks have shown the rest of the possible colors of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro . The vanilla model colors may include Obsidian, Indigo, and Limoncello, while the Pro model may also be offered in Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone.





Google appears to follow in Apple and Samsung’s steps in terms of its approach to design. Just like the



Just like the great Pixel 9 design, I like how the Pixel 10 looks in these renders. My only complaint with it is the Pro model’s colors, which are rather dull. However, the vanilla model is more than making up for it, especially if you’d like to get a cheaper device. Google appears to follow in Apple and Samsung’s steps in terms of its approach to design. Just like the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 , the new Pixel models are unlikely to introduce drastic changes to the visual identity of the series.Just like the greatdesign, I like how thelooks in these renders. My only complaint with it is the Pro model’s colors, which are rather dull. However, the vanilla model is more than making up for it, especially if you’d like to get a cheaper device.

Google has already teased the Pixel 10 series, and various leaks have revealed basically everything about the new devices. However, we now have another set of leaked renders, which show theandin almost every angle possible.New images shared by Android Headlines show thein the new color called Frost. Another leaked set of renders does the same, but for thein the well-known dark color, which Google calls Obsidian.The vanillain Frost might be replacing the Porcelain as the main light option for Google’s base model. While not white, the Frost color is a very light shade of blue, which could serve as the 2025 white-ish model.