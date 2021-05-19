Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Wearables Rumor Review

Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 19, 2021, 5:46 AM
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
There's plenty of rumors surrounding the next smartwatch from Samsung's popular Galaxy line, the Galaxy Watch 4. Since 2018, we've been seeing Samsung bring out innovative additions to the wearables lineup—catering to both fashion and action—every year, like clockwork.

And with this year's Galaxy Watch 4 launch likely a few months away, we've finally got more concrete information for you about what to expect from what could be one of the best smartwatches in 2021

Recently, some code was discovered pointing to a potential shift in operating systems for the next flagship. This has just been soundly confirmed by Samsung as we learn that Samsung is certain to be leaving behind the Tizen OS and adopting Android's Wear OS for good. 

While the underlying operating system will be Google and Samsung's new Wear platform, the user interface of the Galaxy Watch 4—the design we see and interact with—will be One UI 3.x, an entirely revamped software overlay designed for Samsung's wearables. For that reason, it should still have that same familiar feel as the previous Galaxy Watches, and smoothly sync with your Samsung smartphone as well.

According to SamMobile, there will be new SmartThings features as well, to enhance multiple device interconnection within your home. Another addition will allow Galaxy Watch 4 owners to send brief voice messages to friends, not unlike one of the existing Apple Watch features.


We already know to expect two sizes of the Watch 4: 42mm and 46mm, both slightly bigger than its predecessors. It's also reported to be redesigned to house a bigger battery for the display from before. The bigger watch size could be sporting a 350mAh battery, while the smaller 42mm one is said to contain a 240mAh cell.

Another cool new feature likely coming to the watch is an ability to monitor blood glucose without needing to prick your finger. Those dealing with diabetes and related conditions may be glad to hear it, although the feature hasn't been officially announced by Samsung yet.

We still have no concrete date for when to expect the latest newcomer in the Galaxy Watch series, but we suspect it maybe happen in the summer. We're already expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be announced sometime mid-July, and for all we know, Samsung may choose to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 alongside the new foldable phone.

Hot phones

