A new Galaxy S25 Ultra contender is coming this month and it's not coming alone
This month, we expect a wave of flagship phones, tablets and smartwatches from China to make their debut. OnePlus has already teased the launch of the OnePlus 13T this month and Oppo confirmed the launch of the Find X8 Ultra on April 10. Now, another player has revealed its upcoming products' launch date.
Naturally, all eyes are on the Vivo X200 Ultra. New teasers (check the cover image for reference) show the phone in an exclusive Rimowa edition, which takes inspiration from the luxury luggage brand for its sleek silver design.
The Vivo Pad SE, on the other hand, will sport a big 12.3-inch screen again with built-in eye protection. And finally, the Vivo Watch 5 is said to have up to 22 days of battery life, which is quite impressive.
Initially, these products will launch in China, with the possibility of reaching international markets later. However, the X200 Ultra will likely remain exclusive to China. That said, its siblings – the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro – are already available worldwide and make solid flagship choices for those looking at Vivo devices.
And if you are set on the Ultra and don't mind jumping through the hoops of importing and navigating software made for China, the X200 Ultra's launch is just around the corner, so stay tuned for more details.
But hey, if you are looking for options that are more globally friendly, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a solid choice. Right now, it is in a fierce battle with the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the top spot in PhoneArena's Camera score rankings.
On April 21, 2025, the Vivo X200 Ultra will officially launch in China, alongside the Vivo X200s, Vivo Watch 5, Vivo Pad 5 Pro and the budget-friendly Vivo Pad SE. The company has also unveiled color options for the Vivo X200s and given us a glimpse at the design of the Vivo X200 Ultra, along with some key details about the upcoming tablets and smartwatch.
Meanwhile, the phone even made an appearance in a hands-on video, offering us a good look at its design from different angles. And as expected, the device boasts a massive camera island. On the camera front, we are likely looking at a 50 MP ultrawide snapper, a 50 MP main camera and a custom 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 periscope camera.
Vivo X200 Ultra hands on video.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 7, 2025
Source: Little Red Book (Weibo)
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/kEzWJ1kLi1
Overall, the Vivo X200 Ultra's camera island is hard to miss – not only because of the specs. It is huge, just like the one on the X200s. Speaking of the X200s, it is going to be available in four colors:
- Lavender
- Mint Blue
- White
- Black
The X200s in the colors listes above. | Image credit – Vivo
The X200s is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It should sport a 6.67-inch LTPS display and pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a periscope telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Ultra should feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Aside from the headliners, Vivo has also teased a few other products. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro is set to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC (same as the X200s), an Ultra-HD display with eye protection and it will run OriginOS 5 based on Android 15.
The new Pad 5 Pro will also launch on April 21. | Image credit – Vivo
