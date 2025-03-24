The Find X8 Ultra launch is locked and it's bringing a whole fleet with it
Oppo Find X8 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Another flagship is about to enter the smartphone scene – the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. This high-end addition to the Find X8 series, which debuted late last year, is set to be the most premium model in the lineup. And now, we finally know exactly when it will launch.
Oppo has officially set April 10 as the launch date for the new devices in the Find X8 series. That means the spotlight will be on the Find X8 Ultra alongside the Find X8S and X8S Plus. The Find X8S was originally dubbed the Find X8 Mini due to its smaller 6.3-inch display.
But smartphones won't be the only stars of the show. Oppo is also set to reveal a fresh lineup of products, including the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, Watch X2 Mini and the Enco Free 4 earbuds.
With confirming the launch event, Oppo has also kicked off pre-orders in China, giving us an official look at some key specs for its upcoming devices. According to the listing, the Find X8 Ultra will come in three RAM and storage options: 12 GB + 256 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB and a high-end 16 GB + 1 TB variant, which will also feature satellite connectivity.
As for colors, buyers can choose from Moonlight White, Morning Light and Black. On the back, the Ultra model should pack two periscope telephoto cameras – one with 3x optical zoom and another with 6x optical zoom.
On paper, that gives it an edge over Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, which offers a 5x and a 3x zoom setup, but we have to see how both compare in real-world usage. Powering it all will be a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging.
Meanwhile, Oppo's upcoming tablet, the Pad 4 Pro, will also launch in three colors. A teaser image hints at a design shift, replacing the circular camera island from the Pad 3 Pro with a new pill-shaped module. The tablet will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
The upcoming Pad 4 Pro will come with a different design. | Image credit – Oppo
As for the new smartwatch, the Oppo Watch X2 Mini is expected to be a more compact version of the Watch X2 that launched last month. It sports a circular dial with a rotating crown and a physical button but no bezel. Oppo will offer it in three color options: Morning Silver, Starry Black and Tomorrow Gold. Meanwhile, the Oppo Enco Free 4 earbuds will feature an in-ear design with a stem and silicone ear tips for a snug fit.
The Watch X2 Mini will come in three different styles. | Image credit – Oppo
If you are looking to get your hands on any of these new devices, keep in mind that the Oppo Find X8 series is expected to remain exclusive to China – so unless you are willing to import, you might be out of luck.
On the bright side, the new tablet and smartwatch should see a global release. And honestly, given Oppo's push for a bigger international presence lately, I believe it wouldn't be too surprising if the flagship phone eventually made its way to global markets as well.
