The Find X8 Ultra launch is locked and it's bringing a whole fleet with it

Oppo Find X8 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena



Meanwhile, Oppo's upcoming tablet, the Pad 4 Pro, will also launch in three colors. A teaser image hints at a design shift, replacing the circular camera island from the Pad 3 Pro with a new pill-shaped module. The tablet will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

As for the new smartwatch, the Oppo Watch X2 Mini is expected to be a more compact version of the Watch X2 that launched last month. It sports a circular dial with a rotating crown and a physical button but no bezel. Oppo will offer it in three color options: Morning Silver, Starry Black and Tomorrow Gold. Meanwhile, the Oppo Enco Free 4 earbuds will feature an in-ear design with a stem and silicone ear tips for a snug fit.

The Watch X2 Mini will come in three different styles. | Image credit – Oppo





If you are looking to get your hands on any of these new devices, keep in mind that the Oppo Find X8 series is expected to remain exclusive to China – so unless you are willing to import, you might be out of luck.On the bright side, the new tablet and smartwatch should see a global release. And honestly, given Oppo's push for a bigger international presence lately, I believe it wouldn't be too surprising if the flagship phone eventually made its way to global markets as well.