This powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra rival might never reach your hands after all
vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
After launching three X200 series phones earlier this year, vivo is now getting ready to introduce a fourth – one that could top them all. Recently, live images of the X200 Ultra surfaced, hinting that its release is just around the corner. But from the looks of it, this device might not make it beyond China.
There has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether the vivo X200 Ultra will launch globally. Some reports suggested it would, while others claimed it would remain China-exclusive. The latest info leans toward the latter, which I think isn’t all that surprising – after all, the X100 Ultra never made it outside China either.
Vivo X200 Ultra is not launching in India confirms Vivo team member. pic.twitter.com/gcEUpvYm3s— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 12, 2025
That being said, it is a bit of a letdown for global users because the X200 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse. If rumors hold true, it will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1TB of storage and an impressive camera setup featuring:
- A 50 MP main sensor
- A 50 MP ultra-wide
- A 200 MP periscope telephoto lens
On top of that, there should be a huge 6,000 mAh battery inside with 100W wired charging support.
Now, if you are curious about vivo’s phones and want to try something different from an iPhone or a Galaxy phone, you are not completely out of luck. The vivo X200 and X200 Pro are available outside China, though getting your hands on one might be a bit trickier since they are not as widely available as options from Samsung, Google or Apple.
Still, during our review, the X200 Pro’s camera delivered impressive results and the phone itself not only looks sleek but also feels premium in daily use. So, if you are open to exploring something new, it could be a worthy competitor to the Galaxy S25 – same goes for the standard X200 model.
