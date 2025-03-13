Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

This powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra rival might never reach your hands after all

Vivo
Close-up of the rear camera module on a Vivo X200 Pro smartphone, showing Zeiss lenses and branding.
vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

After launching three X200 series phones earlier this year, vivo is now getting ready to introduce a fourth – one that could top them all. Recently, live images of the X200 Ultra surfaced, hinting that its release is just around the corner. But from the looks of it, this device might not make it beyond China.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether the vivo X200 Ultra will launch globally. Some reports suggested it would, while others claimed it would remain China-exclusive. The latest info leans toward the latter, which I think isn’t all that surprising – after all, the X100 Ultra never made it outside China either.


That being said, it is a bit of a letdown for global users because the X200 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse. If rumors hold true, it will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1TB of storage and an impressive camera setup featuring:

  • A 50 MP main sensor
  • A 50 MP ultra-wide
  • A 200 MP periscope telephoto lens

On top of that, there should be a huge 6,000 mAh battery inside with 100W wired charging support.

Now, if you are curious about vivo’s phones and want to try something different from an iPhone or a Galaxy phone, you are not completely out of luck. The vivo X200 and X200 Pro are available outside China, though getting your hands on one might be a bit trickier since they are not as widely available as options from Samsung, Google or Apple.


Still, during our review, the X200 Pro’s camera delivered impressive results and the phone itself not only looks sleek but also feels premium in daily use. So, if you are open to exploring something new, it could be a worthy competitor to the Galaxy S25 – same goes for the standard X200 model.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

