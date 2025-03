This powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra rival might never reach your hands after all

vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena









After launching three X200 series phones earlier this year, vivo is now getting ready to introduce a fourth – one that could top them all. Recently, live images of the X200 Ultra surfaced , hinting that its release is just around the corner . But from the looks of it, this device might not make it beyond China.There has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether the vivo X200 Ultra will launch globally. Some reports suggested it would, while others claimed it would remain China-exclusive. The latest info leans toward the latter, which I think isn’t all that surprising – after all, the X100 Ultra never made it outside China either