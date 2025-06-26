New Galaxy Buds looks ready to last longer than any before
Samsung's upcoming earbuds might not be premium, but they might be perfect for everyday use.
Samsung is getting ready to drop a bunch of new devices, but before the big Unpacked event, it looks like we are getting a new set of Galaxy Buds.
The new Galaxy Buds Core are now officially confirmed and according to a new listing, the model will have the longest battery life Samsung has ever put in a pair of earbuds. Without Active Noise Cancellation turned on, Samsung claims up to 35 hours of playtime. That could actually beat the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in real-world use – especially if you are someone who doesn't care much for ANC and just wants something that lasts.
Because let's face it: the regular Galaxy Buds 3 are already priced at $99 in the US and those should offer better sound and ANC. So, if the Core model wants to make a splash, it needs to land well below that.
Speaking of Unpacked, this one is shaping up to be a wild ride. We are expecting the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, plus a full refresh of Samsung's smartwatch lineup, including the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic and the all-new Watch Ultra (2025).
There is even a chance we will get our first official look at Samsung's long-rumored tri-foldable phone and maybe – just maybe – the next-gen Galaxy Ring.
Bottom line: this event is going to be loaded with hardware reveals and the Buds Core might be the quiet little standout – especially if all you care about is reliable, long-lasting audio without breaking the bank.
One that might have the longest battery life
And even with ANC enabled, they are promised to last 21 hours, which is still pretty solid. There is a 65mAh battery in each bud and the case battery capacity is 500mAh. For reference, that is more than what most budget earbuds offer. For example, the CMF Buds 2 Plus costs $79 and features a 53mAh battery in each earbud, plus a 460mAh battery in the charging case.
Samsung promises up to 35 hours of playtime without ANC. | Image credit – Samsung
And yeah, for people who spend a lot of time commuting, traveling or just vibing to podcasts or music all day, long battery life is one of the few things that actually matters more than fancy features. If Samsung nails the price, these could be a sleeper hit for everyday users.
Core = budget? Probably
The Galaxy Buds Core will be available in White and Black. | Image credit – Samsung
Just from the name alone – Core – you can tell these are meant to be simple, no-nonsense buds that stick to the essentials. Think Galaxy Buds FE vibes. Those launched last year at $99 and rumors suggest the Buds Core will be positioned even cheaper than that. And honestly, they kind of have to be.
Still, the lower price doesn’t mean you will be missing out on features – these will come with Galaxy AI tools like Real-time Interpreter and Live Translate. Interpreter lets you keep your earbuds in and stay fully engaged in the conversation while Galaxy AI handles real-time translations.
Having Galaxy AI Interpreter and Live Translate is a game changer as you can hear translations on the spot – without needing to look at the screen of your smartphone. | Image credit – PhoneArena
From what we have heard, this model might not launch in the US at all, which would be a shame. But hey, so far, Samsung hasn't confirmed anything about US availability and we might hear more at the next Unpacked event on July 9 in New York.
A massive Unpacked is coming
