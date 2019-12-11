Android Software updates Google

Google working to improve OTA updates on some Android phones

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 11, 2019, 6:56 PM
If you own an Android phone, you probably know that after your phone reboots following an update, it needs to be unlocked. This allows all of the apps to start running properly following the update. But suppose you schedule an update to take place overnight; this would mean that the phone would remain locked until you get up the next morning. As a result, the apps would not yet be ready to run first thing in the morning and you could miss out on several important notifications. And nothing sets the tone for a bad day more than missing out on important notifications first thing in the morning.

XDA reports that Google is working on a new feature called "Resume on Reboot." The latter won't require an Android user to login following the installation of an OTA update. To do this, the feature will store your login information and use it to unlock the phone automatically following the update. This will allow apps to start working right away instead of waiting for you to unlock your device.


For this to work on an Android phone, the handset must have a programming layer called IRebootEscrow. This means that not every Android phone will be able to use "Resume on Reboot." The latter has been spotted on the Android Gerrit and Google is reportedly testing it on the Pixel 4. The bottom line is that this feature could lead to more seamless updates on flagship Android phones.

