Certain Pixel users should get ready to join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program next week

Last Monday Google disseminated the December Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop which meant that those Pixel users who subscribed to the Android 13 QPR1 beta could now exit the program without penalty. If you decide to go back to the stable version of Android while still running the Beta, you will have to wipe your phone first. So if you want to avoid having to do that, make sure that you have the latest public version of Android installed before exiting the Beta program.





Pixel users will have a decision to make next week. Google is going to release the first version of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta which is the Beta version for the March Pixel Quarterly Feature drop. It could contain some new features and improvements that Google is working on for the update that will be dropped on March 6th, 2023. If you exited the Beta program or never were on it, you'll have to subscribe again and you can do so right now.



How to join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program on your compatible Pixel phone













To join or rejoin the Android 13 QPR (quarterly platform release) beta, go to the Android 13 Beta program by tapping this link or by going to www.google.com/android/beta. Tap on the button that says View your eligible devices. You'll be taken to a page that will show a picture of the Pixel model you own. Underneath that will be a box that will tell you if you are enrolled in the Beta program or not enrolled. If you're in the latter group, tap the button that says Opt in.





Once the first Android 13 QPR2 Beta is released, you will go to Settings > System > System update and install it. Once you do download the Beta, you won't be able to exit the Beta program and return to the Stable version of Android 13 without having to wipe your phone until March 6th so keep that in mind.





Now, if you want to continue with the Beta program and haven't exited it yet, you can just do nothing and you'll receive the update to Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 as soon as it arrives next week. Remember that Beta software is unstable and certain features and apps that you need to run might not be working with the Beta installed. Also, you might see a drop-off in battery life while running the Beta. So make sure that running the Beta is worth it to you before you join.







We expect Google to have only two QPR Beta releases with the second one ending, as we said, on March 6th. The Android 14 Beta program could start in April as last year's April 13 Beta did. However, Google had the Android 13 Beta running alongside the Android 12 QPR Beta and might not want to repeat that confusing scenario again in 2023.





So for those of you who live to be a Beta tester, or have an older Pixel device that is still eligible for the program, you can elect to join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta until March and then join the Android 14 Beta program which could run through August or September.

Here are some of the new features for certain Pixel models found in the December Feature Drop







If for some reason you haven't installed the December Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop on your eligible Pixel phone, look for the update at Settings > System > System update . The update includes Clear Calling (Pixel 7 series only) which removes distracting background noises for much clearer phone calls. With the new speaker labels, you'll know who said what when you use listen to meetings that you recorded using the Recorder app.





The Pixel 6 and 7 lines (Pixel 6a not included) can now monitor how often you cough or snore during your sleep, and the Pixel 6 and 7 lines (again, not the Pixel 6a) will now translate your texts in five additional languages (Arabic, Danish, Vietnamese, Swedish, and Persian). That means that users can translate text messages on compatible Pixel models to one of 21 different languages. And next month (January 2023), those using the Pixel Buds Pro with the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro will be able to hear audio in surround sound when spatial audio is enabled. These are just the highlights.







What will the March Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop bring? For now, we can only dream.

