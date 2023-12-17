Apple plans to bring major AirPods Pro feature to the non-Pro model next year

Apple plans on offering two different versions of its non-Pro AirPods next year according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly "Power On" newsletter . Gurman says that the third-generation version of its true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, priced at $179, is lacking major features that differentiate it from the second-gen AirPods which are priced at $129. And without something compelling to give them the incentive to buy the third-gen AirPods, consumers choose the cheapest model.





Sometimes, Sometimes, Apple will lose a sale to competitors that sell cheaper-priced wireless earbuds but with features that rival the AirPods Pro. Gurman says that Apple's solution to this problem will be to release a pair of new non-Pro AirPods next year. He says to expect two new fourth-generation AirPods models, both with refreshed earbuds, redesigned charging cases, and a USB-C port. One of the two new 2024 AirPods will steal a feature from the more expensive AirPods Pro.





For the first time, if Gurman is correct, the higher-end non-Pro version of the AirPods will offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This feature will be made available to consumers at a lower price point and could give them the incentive to buy the higher-priced fourth-generation AirPods. As for the next version of Apple's premium wireless earbuds, we should see Apple release the third-generation AirPods Pro model in 2025.









One more AirPods model is expected to go through some changes next year and that is the over-ear AirPods Max. Gurman says that Apple doesn't make enough money from the current Max units it sells to invest more time and money to develop hardware and software changes and features for the product. But what Apple will do next year, according to the report, is deliver the AirPods Max with a USB-C charger replacing the Lightning port, and possibly add new colors. The new AirPods Max could be introduced at the same time as the two new AirPods models.





Apple is also planning to add a major health-related feature to the AirPods which would allow them to be used as hearing aids. This software-related upgrade could take place sometime next year and would catapult Apple right into the middle of a market that generated $5.9 billion in global sales last year.

