Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
The first two games are hitting Netflix games platform today, while a third title will be available at a later date. Starting today, Netflix subscribers will have access to Shatter Remastered and This Is A True Story, developed by PikPok and Frosty Pop, respectively.
Shatter Remastered is a brick-breaking game that mixes classic action with interesting twists and challenging boss battles. It seems to draw inspiration from the retro Arkanoid games. As the name suggests, this is an updated version of Shatter, a game that was originally released on PlayStation 3 back in 2009.
This Is A True Story is a narrative puzzle game that tells the true story of a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family. According to developer Frosty Pop, the game is based on actual interviews and experiences, and has been designed to allow players to explore beautiful scenery while surviving a windstorm or catching poachers.
Finally, a third title, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed, is coming soon to Netflix. The sequel to hit zombie action game Into the Dead promises multiple chapters, dozens of stages, as well as hundreds of challenges.
All games can be downloaded directly from the Netflix mobile app or from the Apple or Google app store. Also, all three are available on both iOS and Android platforms.
