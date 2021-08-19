Netflix adds HD and HDR support to the OnePlus 8 series

Netflix adds HD and HDR support to the OnePlus 8 series0
Depending on the chipset inside, brand and software, your Android device may or may not support streaming Netflix using the highest quality setting. Fortunately, if you’re using a OnePlus smartphone, chances are that your phone support Netflix streaming in HDR10.
Spotted by AndroidPolice, Netfix’s support list for HDR10 devices now includes the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R also received support for HD playback, but they’re not yet fully compatible with HDR10 streaming.