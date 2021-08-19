Notifications
Android Software updates OnePlus

Netflix adds HD and HDR support to the OnePlus 8 series

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Netflix adds HD and HDR support to the OnePlus 8 series
Typically, Android phone and tablets support Netflix streaming in 540p or higher, but for anything at and beyond HD (720p) they need to be approved by the streaming service. Netflix in HD is not available on all Android phones and tablets, and even fewer support streaming Netflix in HDR.

Depending on the chipset inside, brand and software, your Android device may or may not support streaming Netflix using the highest quality setting. Fortunately, if you’re using a OnePlus smartphone, chances are that your phone support Netflix streaming in HDR10.

Up until now, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 9 5G, and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G were among the phones released by the Chinese company that support HDR10. Starting this week, the entire OnePlus 8 lineup joins the list of HDR10-supported Android devices.

Spotted by AndroidPolice, Netfix’s support list for HDR10 devices now includes the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R also received support for HD playback, but they’re not yet fully compatible with HDR10 streaming.

Related phones

OnePlus 8 specs
OnePlus 8 specs
Review
9.0
$599 OnePlus $295 Amazon $380 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
OnePlus 8 Pro specs
OnePlus 8 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
$799 Special OnePlus $680 Amazon $1352 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Oxygen OS UI
OnePlus 8T specs
OnePlus 8T specs
Review
9.0
Deal Special Amazon $749 Special OnePlus $599 Special OnePlus
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Oxygen OS UI

