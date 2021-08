Netflix adds HD and HDR support to the OnePlus 8 series

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Typically, Android phone and tablets support Netflix streaming in 540p or higher, but for anything at and beyond HD (720p) they need to be approved by the streaming service. Netflix in HD is not available on all Android phones and tablets, and even fewer support streaming Netflix in HDR Depending on the chipset inside, brand and software, your Android device may or may not support streaming Netflix using the highest quality setting. Fortunately, if you’re using a OnePlus smartphone, chances are that your phone support Netflix streaming in HDR10.Up until now, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 9 5G, and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G were among the phones released by the Chinese company that support HDR10. Starting this week, the entire OnePlus 8 lineup joins the list of HDR10-supported Android devices.Spotted by AndroidPolice Netfix’s support list for HDR10 devices now includes the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T , and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R also received support for HD playback, but they’re not yet fully compatible with HDR10 streaming.