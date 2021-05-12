Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Motorola Android

Motorola partners with GuRu to develop OTA solution for wireless charging

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 12, 2021, 10:01 PM
Motorola partners with GuRu to develop OTA solution for wireless charging
Motorola is in the midst of making a comeback in the U.S. After offering a series of capable budget devices like the Moto C, the Moto G (which includes the Moto G Power and its three-day battery life), and the Moto E, Motorola dipped its feet into the flagship side of the pool last year with the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge+. We called the latter the "Surprise of the year" in our review since you probably wouldn't expect certain features from Motorola such as a 6.7-inch waterfall display, a 90Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a quad-camera setup in the back including a 108MP main camera with OIS.

Today, Motorola and GuRu Wireless announced that they are trying to develop solutions that would allow Motorola phones to charge wirelessly using radio waves sent Over-the-Air (OTA), and Motorola's VP of Product Dan Dery said, "At Motorola we are constantly working to bring innovations to the market that can improve our consumers' lives. With this solution we will provide a glimpse of the freedom and flexibility that users can enjoy with a revolutionary over-the-air, wireless power technology. With GuRu, we imagine a new generation of wirelessly powered devices."


GuRu produces miniature modules that allow the transfer of power to be done at a long distance thus revolutionizing the consumer experience. With today's press release, the two firms say that "Motorola and GuRu, will work together to match Motorola's rigorous requirements of quality, power efficiency and safety." Florian Bohn, CEO and co-founder of GuRu, said, "Innovation has always been part of Motorola's DNA. The company has long enriched our lives with its ecosystem of smart devices and solutions. We are excited to join forces with an industry leader whose goal is to improve the consumer experience. Together, we will introduce true mobility for portable smart devices and IoT sensors."

On its web site, GuRu explains that its system uses radio waves to send power to devices. "Our zero contact energy system powers devices in homes and workspaces. Beams of radio waves carry energy through the air, from generator—to device."

The company further states that "These beams intelligently find, and power devices. Devices placed anywhere in a room with a nearby generator automatically receive power." Sounds like something that smartphone users are surely looking forward to using in the future.

Motorola isn't the only phone manufacturer that makes viable low-priced handsets. And you can even find low-priced 5G models! See what we have in mind by reading our story containing the best budget 5G phones in 2021.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Just the right size
Popular stories
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip review: The persistent one
Popular stories
M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than predecessor, also beats Intel MacBook Pro in benchmarks
Popular stories
11 ideas about things in your life that you can track with AirTags

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless