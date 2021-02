Leaked video reveals that Motorola is working on a true wireless charging system similar to Xiaomi

Last week we told you that Xiaomi had unveiled its 5W Mi Air Charge Technology in a blog post. This true wireless system uses a base station with 144 antennas that shoot out mmWave signals to 14 antenna embedded inside the user's phone. Multiple devices inside a room where Xiaomi's technology is located will all charge wirelessly. A rectifier circuit helps the 14 antenna inside the handset convert the mmWave signals into the energy used to charge up the battery on the device.

The video showing Motorola's true wireless system was shared on YouTube by Hans Tech and leaves us wondering about what Motorola's follow up to the Edge+ might include. Back in December, there was talk that Motorola was close to unveiling a new flagship phone powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset. We remember quite well the original Motorola DROID , the phone that truly was the first competition for the iPhone and helped kick off Androidmania. It might be too soon to expect such a new Motorola flagship device to include true wireless charging although we can't rule it out completely.