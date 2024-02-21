The sleek powerhouse, Motorola ThinkPhone, is currently $300 off and a real steal
Snagging an amazing phone for less is always an opportunity you cannot miss. And today, you have another unmissable chance to score massive savings on a brand-new, awesome smartphone.
The stylish Motorola ThinkPhone is currently on sale at Motorola and can be yours for only $399.99 instead of its usual price of $699.99. Yep, that's right! You will score sweet savings of a whopping $300 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal right now! Additionally, you can trade in your old phone with Motorola to save even more on your fancy Motorola ThinkPhone.
Undeniably, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a stylish phone through and through; however, this bad boy is more than a pretty face. Under its hood, you'll find a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. All this gives the ThinkPhone an awesome performance, allowing it to deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9.
The Motorola ThinkPhone is also impressive in the battery department. It rocks a 5000mAh battery, which should be able to last you around two days on a single charge with moderate usage. On top of that, the phone supports 15W wireless and 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in approximately 54 minutes.
With awesome design combined with great performance, nice camera capabilities, and amazing battery life, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a phone worthy of your cash, love, and attention. And now that this bad boy can be yours for $300 off its price, the Motorola ThinkPhone is just a must-have. So, tap the deal button in this article and save big on a new amazing smartphone today!
In addition to its impressive performance, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes gorgeous photos. Moreover, its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps and up to 4K at 30fps, respectively, allowing you to capture stunning clips as well.
